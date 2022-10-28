‘Dancing With the Stars’ Pro Out For Halloween Night

“Dancing With the Stars” professional dancer Val Chmerkovskiy will not be appearing on the Monday, October 31 episode of the show.

The news was first shared on Instagram by Chmerkovskiy.

“Got some bad news,” he shared in a shirtless video. “I unfortunately tested positive for COVID and will not be able to perform this Monday. It sucks majorly for lack of a better, more profound word.”

He shared that his partner, Gabby Windey, tested negative, so she will go on to dance her planned Halloween Argentine Tango.

Chmerkovskiy revealed that Windey will be dancing with Alan Bersten, who was eliminated during the previous week of the competition.

“The great news is that we have some awesome pros on the show, one of them being Alan, who’s going to step in, learn the routine, and partner Gabby this Monday,” Chmerkovskiy added.

Chmerkovskiy Feels Like He Let Fans Down

In the video, Chmerkovskiy shared that he feels like he let “some people down” and that he’s disappointed.

Chmerkovskiy’s wife, Jenna Johnson, is pregnant and due with their first child in January 2023. Chmerkovskiy wrote in the comments that “Wifey is good too. She tested negative.”

“We’ll miss you!” Windey wrote in the comments on the post. “Just want Jenna to stay safe and you to feel better!”

Chmerkovskiy reiterated that he hopes to be back next week, though when Daniella Karagach tested positive for COVID, her quarantine lasted two weeks on the show, meaning her partner, Joseph Baena, had to dance with troupe member Alexis Warr for two weeks.

Fans took to the comment section to share well-wishes for Chmerkovskiy.

“Will be looking forward to you getting back in that ballroom!! Sending you lots of love!!,” one person wrote.

Another commented, “I’ll miss seeing you on the dance floor this week but I’ll still be voting for you and Gabby! Feel better soon and can’t wait to see you back next week!”

Windey shared her first behind-the-scenes shot with professional dancers Koko Iwasaki and Alan Bersten on Friday, October 28 on her Instagram Stories.

Bersten has large shoes to fill, as Chmerkovskiy and Windey have found themselves at the top of the leaderboard each week of the competition so far alongside Charli D’Amelio and Mark Ballas and Wayne Brady and Witney Carson.

Johnson Recently Shared a Pregnancy Update

Johnson recently entered the third trimester of pregnancy, and she took to Instagram to share an update with her fans.

“Big day over here….,” Johnson wrote. “We’re in the 3rd Trimester!!! Can’t believe there are only 12 more weeks until we get to meet our little bud. To celebrate, here’s a little bump progression.”

She shared photos and videos from throughout her pregnancy so far, ending with her largest bump photo yet and a video of the baby boy kicking.

According to insider Kristyn Burtt, testing on-set is regular.

“Everyone is regularly tested several times per week, per SAG-AFTRA COVID regulations,” Burtt shared on Twitter. “Masks are still required on set and in rehearsals, although enforcement is up to the #DWTS safety team.”

“Dancing With the Stars” airs on Mondays and Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT on Disney+.