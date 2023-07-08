DWTS Guest Judge Reveals Sad Relationship News

A fan-favorite “Dancing With the Stars” alum revealed his marriage is over. In a July 2023 statement to People and other outlets, singer Ricky Martin, 51, confirmed that his six-year marriage to artist Jwan Yosef has ended.

Martin was a guest judge on the 18th season of “Dancing With the Stars” during the show’s Latin Night in 2014. The Grammy winner met Yosef the following year on Instagram, per Entertainment Tonight, and they wed privately two years later.

Here’s what you need to know:

Ricky Martin Hopes to Have a Healthy Split From Jwan Yosef

In their breakup announcement, Martin and Yosef vowed to remain amicable for the sake of their children. “For some time, we have considered transforming our relationship and it is after careful consideration that we have decided to end our marriage with love, respect, and dignity for our children and honoring what we have experienced as a couple all these wonderful years,” the exes said in a joint statement written in Spanish.

“Our greatest desire now is to continue having a healthy family dynamic and a relationship centered on peace and friendship to continue the joint upbringing of our children, preserving the respect and love we have for each other,” the former couple added.

Martin and Yosef married in a secret ceremony in 2017. In January 2018, the singer revealed the surprise marriage news while he and his new husband were on the red carpet for the FX series “The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story, ” in which he played Versace’s lover Antonio D’Amico.

“I can’t introduce [Jwan] as my fiancé. He’s my husband. He’s my man,” Martin told reporters at the time, per LogoTV. “We’ve signed all the papers that we needed to sign, prenups and everything.”

“We’re doing a heavy party in a couple of months,” the ‘Livin’ la Vida Loca” singer added. “I’ll let you know. …We still don’t know where we will do it, Los Angeles, Puerto Rico, or in Sweden, where my fiancé is from, or in Spain, where I am also from.”

Martin was already a dad to twin sons, Matteo and Valentino (born 2008), when he married Yosef. But in 2018, the couple welcomed a daughter, Lucia, as well as another son, Renn, in 2019, according to Us Weekly.

Ricky Martin Admitted He Experienced Marital Troubles After His Daughter Was Born

Martin’s experience as a single dad caused problems in his marriage early on when he refused to let go of the full parenting role. According to Hola, he spoke out about the situation on the Univision talk show El Break de las 7. During the interview, the Puerto Rico native told host “Chiqui” Delgado that he became possessive after his daughter’s 2018 birth and didn’t want anyone to hold or take care of her besides him.

“I had problems with my husband,” Martin admitted. “I didn‘t let anyone touch her for months. I had problems with my husband because he would say ‘let me change her’ and I would say ’No! I’m going to change her.’”

Martin and Yosef did not reveal if parenting issues led to their split.

