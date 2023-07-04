RHOBH Psychic Allison DuBois Responds to Kyle Richards & Mauricio Umansky Split Rumor

Psychic Allison DuBois reacted to rumors of a big breakup that she predicted more than 10 years ago. Hours after it was reported that “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star Kyle separated from her husband Mauricio Umansky after 27 years of marriage, DuBois issued a statement.

“My phone is blowing up from reporters now that Kyle and Mauricio have separated,” Dubois wrote on Instagram on July 3, 2023. “So, here’s my comment ‘I don’t wish Kyle ill, I hope she finds what she’s looking for. I guess I’m the only one who ‘saw’ this coming. People kept telling me I was picking up on Camille’s divorce NOT Kyle (Okay, you armchair psychics can sit down now).’ Mic drop #housewives #housewivesofbeverlyhills #medium.”

DuBois issued the same statement on Twitter.

On July 3, a source told People that Richards and Umansky “have been separated for a while now but are still living under the same roof” as they decide their future. But hours later, the couple issued a joint statement to say that claims of them divorcing are “untrue.”

Allison DuBois Told Kyle Richards Her Husband Would “Never Emotionally Fulfill” Her & Kyle Clapped Back

During the first season of RHOBH in 2010, DuBois was a guest at a disastrous dinner party at Camille Grammer’s house in Malibu, California. During the dinner, Dubois, who is the psychic that the television show “Medium” is based on, predicted that Richards’ husband, would “never emotionally fulfill” her.

“Know that,” DuBois said to Richards in the famous scene. “But you will stay with him and he will take care of you. And as soon as the kids are bigger, you will have nothing in common. There’s going to be a division that occurs.”

Richards became visibly upset with DuBois and claimed that if her husband left she would go with him. The episode was titled “Dinner Party From Hell.”

During a September 2022 appearance on the “Behind the Velvet Rope with David Yontef” podcast, DuBois said she stood by what she said about Richards’ marriage and described her as ”rude” and “demanding.” “I will take up free rent in that woman’s head for the rest of her life because she knows what I said is true or wouldn’t bother her as much,” DuBois said.

“I don’t actually wish her ill,” she added. “I think she’s rude as f***, but I don’t wish her ill.” DuBois also claimed that Richards trolled her on social media years after their on-camera encounter.

Richards had nothing nice to say about DuBois a decade after the “Dinner Party From Hell” episode. In 2020, she was asked about the celebrity psychic in an interview with E! News and she replied, “What a b****! I mean, honestly, I was like, ‘Are you kidding me?’ Everything she was saying about me was wrong. She moved out of LA after that. I think we scared her off!”

Allison DuBois Felt “Set Up” By Camille Grammer

The 2010 RHOBH dinner party from hell was held at Camille Grammer’s home when she was still married to actor Kelsey Grammer. The guest list included RHOBH OGs Kyle Richards, Lisa Vanderpump, Adrienne Maloof, Kim Richards, Taylor Armstrong, and Faye Resnick. After Grammer served her some oversized cocktails, DuBois was asked to do readings at the table and she reluctantly agreed. Her prediction about Richards’ marriage is one of the most memorable scenes ever on the Bravo reality show.

In 2022, DuBois explained how she ended up at the party. She told Yontef that Grammer told her the RHOBH cast members were “terrible” to her and asked her to join her at the dinner, but she at first declined. “But then Kelsey called and said, ‘Can you just go with her to this sort of girl’s dinner so that she doesn’t get attacked?’ So she has a friend there, he sort of packaged it that way,” DuBois added. “And you know, he was a very good friend of mine. So I was happy to do it.”

While DuBois noted that Kelsey may have wanted “Camille distracted because he had a relationship on the side,” she blamed the RHOBH star for setting her up and making her look bad for a storyline.

“It was just clearly a setup,” she said. “I’m like this sucks… And then they make the entire thing about me and spin off all these specials.”

According to BravoTV.com, Camille Grammer later spoke out on “Watch What Happens Live” to reveal she was no longer friends with DuBois. “She hates me. She thinks it’s all my fault,” Grammer told host Andy Cohen. “She thinks that I set her up, but I didn’t put the words in her mouth. She came on and said the things she said.”

In July 2010, Camille and Kelsey Grammer ended their 14-year marriage, per Us Weekly. It was later revealed that the “Frasier” star was involved in an affair with flight attendant Kayte Walsh as his wife filmed “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.”

