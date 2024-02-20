‘Dancing’ Family Mourns Unexpected Loss of One of Their Own

The “Dancing With the Stars” family as well as other professional dancers around the globe are mourning the sudden loss of 44-year-old Robin Windsor. According to Deadline, Windsor’s cause of death has not yet been disclosed.

Windsor competed on “Strictly Come Dancing,” which is the UK’s version of DWTS.

“It is with heavy hearts that we announce the tragic passing of our beloved friend, Robin Windsor,” read a statement from production company Sisco Entertainment, shared on X.

“His extraordinary ability to express emotion through movement captivated audiences, leaving them spellbound with every step. Beyond his impeccable dancing, Robin’s vibrant spirit lit up the room, infusing rehearsals and performances with infectious energy and warmth. His laughter was contagious, his kindness boundless. His friendship was a gift cherished by all who had the privilege of knowing him. Robin, you will be deeply missed,” the statement concluded.

Throughout the course of his career, Windsor worked with many esteemed dancers, including DWTS’ Artem Chigvintsev.

Here’s what you need to know:

Robin Windsor Had Been Dancing Since Age 3

Windsor’s dance journey began when he was just 3-years-old. According to his official website, his parents enrolled him in dance lessons at that time. He would go on to study ballroom and Latin dance, eventually building a career. In 2001, he joined the cast of “Burn the Floor,” and he would later partake in shows like “Dancing with the Stars Australia” and Holland’s version of “So You Think You Can Dance.”

He first joined the cast of “Strictly Come Dancing” in 2010 and had been a staple on the show for a few seasons.

His website also reveals that he has suffered with mental health issues and had become an advocate for others. He was involved with Mental Health Charities and would use the art of dance as therapy.

Windsor was fairly active on Instagram. His last post was uploaded three weeks before his death.

“Hiding in the shadows,” reads the caption. The post now has dozens of condolences filling up the comments section.

DWTS Judge Bruno Tonioli Posted a Tribute to Robin Windsor

After learning of Windsor’s death, Bruno Tonioli took to Instagram to share a post in his honor. Tonioli has been a judge on “Strictly Come Dancing” for years.

“Incredibly sad shocking news @robinwindsor it was a pleasure working with Robin for many years @bbcstrictly so professional easy going a really good person much to young to go RIP my dear friend Keep Dancing in heaven,” read the caption of Tonioli’s post.

DWTS pro Sasha Farber also posted about Windsor. He shared a couple of photos on his Instagram Stories and added the caption, “so many good times together. Love ya brother,” along with four broken heart emoji.

“Rest easy my friend. You were the star. A showman with the kindest soul. This makes me incredibly sad. Thinking of our memories today and smiling. Love you Bobby xo I hope you’re happy,” Peta Murgatroyd captioned a post on her Instagram Stories.

Meanwhile, personnel from “Strictly Come Dancing” also posted about Windsor’s death on Instagram.

“The whole Strictly family are deeply saddened to hear the news about our dear friend Robin Windsor. He was not only an exceptionally talented dancer & choreographer but also a caring, considerate and kind person both on and off the dancefloor. Our thoughts are with his friends and family at this extremely difficult time,” read the post.

READ NEXT: ‘Dancing With the Stars’ Fans React to Network Announcement