‘Dancing With the Stars’ Fans React to Network Announcement

A new season for “Dancing With the Stars” has gotten the green light. According to The Hollywood Reporter, ABC has renewed the show for a 33rd season.

Details about how things will play out on the new season — and whether or not it will stream on Disney+ in addition to airing on ABC — haven’t been made clear.

While historically on Monday nights, season 32 of “Dancing With the Stars” aired on Tuesday nights. It’s unclear which night the show will air on when it returns in the fall.

Here’s what you need to know:

Fans Reacted to the News on Reddit

Fans are understandably excited that a new season of “Dancing With the Stars” will be airing in a few months.

“Yay!! So excited to see more awesome dancing,” one person wrote.

“Glad to see it got renewed and to see it’s on abc, but I do wonder if they will simulcast again, seemed to do well that way. Either way excited for the new season and glad to hear it’s in the fall!!” someone else said.

“Not a surprise but so happy for the early confirmation! I hope they stick to Tuesdays, I think that worked out good,” a third Redditor added.

“I really hope this season is a lot better Season 32 was just meh to me I hated how they did the results last year it just brought back all the problems the show had before I wish at the very least this season they reveal the actual Bottom Two every week at the very least if they we can’t have the judges’ save knowing the actual bottom two was very helpful before,” a fourth comment read.

There Have Already Been Casting Rumors for Season 33

Although details about the new season haven’t been plentiful, there have already been some casting rumors.

For example, “Bachelor” star Joey Graziadei is expected to be part of the cast, given that there is usually someone from Bachelor Nation competing each season. It seems that he’s open to the idea.

“If that call comes, I would be open to it, but to be honest, I’m trying to do one reality show at a time right now, so let’s get through this one first,” he said on an episode of “Live! With Kelly & Mark” (via the U.S. Sun).

Meanwhile, other names being tossed around by fans include Philadelphia Eagles player Jason Kelce and Gypsy Rose Blanchard. The latter of those names has already thrown her name into the hat.

“I can’t dance. I’m not the best person with rhythm, but you never know. Sometimes opportunities arise and it depends if I want to take it on or not. So, I’m just taking it day by day and we’ll see, whatever opportunities come up, we’ll see if I want to go through with it,” Blanchard told The Hollywood Reporter.

Cast leaks will become more widespread once practicing for the new season starts, usually toward the end of August.

