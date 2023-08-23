Rumer Willis Says Her Baby’s Name was Inspired by a Typo

“Dancing With the Stars” winner Rumer Willis said she almost named her daughter something else.

The actress — the daughter of Hollywood stars Bruce Willis and Demi Moore — was planning on naming her daughter Loretta. But she said that a mistake that happened while texting with her partner, Derek Richard Thomas, changed everything.

“We were thinking about the name Loretta, and it was a typo. Her dad and I were texting, and he left the ‘R’ out of Loretta, and it was just Louetta,” Willis, 34, told People, about Lou’s father, who she has been with since 2022.

“I was like, ‘Oh, I love that!’ I feel like it was one of those kind of divine intervention universe moments, and we figured it out actually quite early in my pregnancy,” the mother-of-one told the publication.

But Willis said she was worried the name she loved wouldn’t fit her daughter.

“What was scary was, I love this name, but oh man, is it going to be her name? Is it the right name? What if she comes out and doesn’t look like this?” the new mom told People.

“I fell in love with the name so much, so early on, that I was then worried that it wouldn’t work. But then she came out, and I mean, to me, at least right now, I was going to name her Lou, whether she was a boy or a girl,” Willis added to the magazine.

In 2015, Willis won season 20 of “DWTS” with Val Chmerkovskiy as her partner. During week 2 they did the cha cha to “Rumour Has It” by Adele and solidified themselves as frontrunners during the season.

Willis’ Daughter Was Born in April

Willis welcomed Lou during a home birth on April 18.

“You are pure magic,” she wrote in her baby announcement via Instagram. “You are more than we ever dreamed of,” she added.

In August, Willis shared some new pictures of her daughter.

“Lately….life is good, I’m so grateful,” she captioned an Instagram post, which showed the bottom of Lou’s feet poking out from the bottom of a blanket. “My most precious toe buttons.”

Willis Is Grateful for Her Body

Willis expressed gratitude for her body after giving birth to her daughter.

“This new version of me is someone I love more than I ever thought I could,” she wrote via Instagram after celebrating her 35th birthday. “I feel more comfortable in my skin. More confident than I ever imagined.”

“I have known for so many years that being a mother would bring me into alignment with a divine purpose I have always felt and to known that my intuition was right has given me a trust within myself that I am so deeply grateful for,” she added.