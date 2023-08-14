Fans Love Rumer Willis’ Intimate Postpartum Photo

Former “Dancing With the Stars” contestant Rumer Willis shared an intimate postpartum photo of herself on August 14, four months after giving birth to her baby, Louetta Isley Thomas Willis.

Willis, 34, posed naked while sitting down, using her arms and a camera angle for modesty.

“This body of mine made a human from scratch,” wrote Willis, the daughter of Hollywood stars Demi Moore and Bruce Willis. She won season 20 of “DWTS” in 2015 when she was partnered with Val Chmerkovskiy.

Willis referred to her body with the female pronoun in her post and paid homage to “her.”

“… She looks and feels a little different now,” Willis explained in her Instagram post, “but I am truly in awe everyday when I look at my daughter and see her smile or look at her perfect face and tiny toes and the way her eyes light up when she wakes up in the morning and recognizes my face.”

Willis welcomed Lou with her partner, Derek Richard Thomas, during a home birth on April 18. “I love you my girl you are the greatest joy and gift of my life,” she said via Instagram at the time.

She and Thomas have been together since 2022.

“Last year we were still discovering each other and now this year we get to celebrate with this beautiful girl we made,” she wrote to Thomas via Instagram in May.

Willis announced they were expecting the month after she and Thomas became Instagram official.

In a post of her own, Moore joked that she was entering her “hot kooky unhinged grandma era.”

Willis Is ‘Grateful’ for Her Body

Willis is satisfied with her body and how it’s changed now that she’s mother.

“This body of mine that I spent so many years trying to shape and mold into what I thought was desirable or made me feel good in clothes, is a little softer and rounder and jiggly and different and that’s … more than ok,” she penned.

“It’s kind of amazing because I grew a person inside of it,” Willis added.

She’s grateful for what it gave her: A daughter. And she’s grateful for what her body can do: Nourish her baby.

“In the ongoing process of transformation, I am grateful for every twist and turn,” Willis wrote via Instagram on August 14.

“My breasts, might be bigger and perhaps ever so drifting downward but what a gift and privilege that they can feed and provide nourishment for my Lou,” she added.

Fans Loved Willis’ Post

Fans on Instagram were supportive of Willis’ message.

Within minutes of being uploaded, Willis’ post garnered hundreds of reactions and comments.

“Dear I wish all mothers could read this as you so aptly describe the beauty of a women’s body and motherhood,” reads one comment. “Congratulations on the arrival of your little angel.”

“Love this. Our bodies are NEVER the same after we have children,” said a second fan. “But what a blessing we’re creating. The greatest loves of our lives.”

“Perfectly stated. Motherhood is an amazing journey,” a third.

Willis also garnered praise from her former dance partner, Chmerkovskiy. “Beautifully expressed truth,” he said.