DWTS Champ Shares New Bare Baby Bump Photos

Season 20 “Dancing With the Stars” champ Rumer Willis is pregnant with her first child and she has shared pictures of her bare baby bump for the first time.

On April 5, 2023, Willis announced that she will be collaborating with NakedCashmere for a new line for pregnant women and their babies.

“I am creating a capsule collection for mamas and babies with the most cozy and glorious goodies,” Willis captioned an Instagram post. “This is truly and dream come true and a long time in the making. I can’t wait to share with you all,” she added.

Along with the announcement, Willis shared a couple of pictures from a photoshoot that she did with the company. “In my natural habitat covered in all things cozy,” she captioned a picture of herself wrapped in soft blankets while cradling her tummy.

Fans Told Rumer Willis She Looked ‘Beautiful’

Many fans flocked to the comments section of Willis’ post to share their feelings on the photos, which were nearly all positive. Dozens of people told Willis that she looked “beautiful” in the maternity shots.

“You look beautiful, Rumor [sic],” one person wrote.

“Beautiful Mama,” someone else added.

“You are glowing,” a third comment read.

Meanwhile, some other fans thought that the photos were reminiscent of a specific photo that Willis’ mom once took. Way back in 1991 when Demi Moore — then 28-years-old — was pregnant with Willis’ sister Scout Willis, the actress posed nude on the cover of Vanity Fair. At the time, Moore posed completely naked while seven months along in her pregnancy. She was with now ex-husband Bruce Willis at the time.

“I think we did something great for women with that cover. It’s one of my proudest things that we did for women, because it really liberated women from maternity clothes. And it also liberated women from a sense that pregnancy was something to be sort of covered up,” Vanity Fair editor Tina Brown told CNBC in May 2018.

“Stars who are pregnant since, all want to do that Demi Moore shot. Just recently, you saw the other cover of Vanity Fair with Serena Williams pregnant and naked on the cover, because pregnant stars want to say, my rite of passage, I get to do my Demi Moore cover,” Brown added.

Rumer Willis Is in Her Third Trimester & ‘Can’t Wait’ to Meet Her Baby

Although Rumer Willis hasn’t revealed her exact release date, she did share that she’s in her third trimester, so she will be welcoming her baby in the spring of 2023. The reveal came during an Instagram video that the former DWTS competitor shared on April 3, 2023.

In the same video, Rumer Willis revealed that she has elected to have an unmedicated childbirth.

Rumer Willis and her boyfriend Derek Richard Thomas announced their baby news in December 2022, posting a couple of pictures of Willis’ belly and using the spout emoji in the caption. The couple has chosen not to find out the sex of their baby.

In an interview with People magazine, Willis called her whole pregnancy journey “wild.”

“I just can’t wait to meet them,” Willis said. “I’m just so delighted. I feel sometimes I can just feel the energy of this kid sometimes, and I just can’t wait to hear them laugh, to figure out who they are, play with them and get to know them,” she added.

