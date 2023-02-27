DWTS Champ Shares Video of Bare Baby Bump for the First Time

On December 20, 2022, “Dancing With the Stars” season 20 champ Rumer Willis and her boyfriend Derek Richard Thomas took to Instagram to announce that they are expecting their first child together. The couple shared a joint Instagram post captioned with a sprout emoji.

In the time since, Willis has been sharing some tidbits about her pregnancy and has also shared a couple of pictures of her growing bump. However, on February 20, 2023, the daughter of Demi Moore and Bruce Willis, shared a video of her bare tummy for the first time.

Rumer Willis Spent a Day at the Spa for Some Self-Care Ahead of Her Baby’s Arrival

Although Rumer Willis has not shared her due date, she is preparing for the arrival of her first child and has been sharing photos of baby clothes and other items as she dives straight into nesting.

The mom-to-be also took some time out for herself, visiting Surya. According to its website, the spa offers second and third trimester treatments that “provide personalized and healing therapies with nourishing, prenatal Abhyangas that stimulate circulation, eliminate toxins, and support not only your lymph system, but also the growth of your baby, who receives the same benefits.”

Rumer Willis seemed to truly enjoy her experience, as she captured some moments from the spa visit and shared them in a Reel on Instagram. “Had the most glorious day at @suryaspaayurveda doing a little mama and baby treatment. It was heavenly and the food after was magic,” she captioned the post.

Toward the end of the Reel, Willis filmed herself while standing in front of a mirror rubbing her stomach and turning to the side to show how much her body has changed. In another clip, Rumer Willis was seen lying on a treatment table caressing her tummy.

Rumer Willis Has Been Having Fun Dressing Her Bump

Rumer Willis has been embracing her pregnancy and everything that comes along with it. On February 21, 2023, she stepped out with her sister Scout Willis to try on some clothes.

“@scoutlaruewillis and I took over @freepeople to style some fun looks for my growing bump,” Rumer Willis captioned an Instagram post.

On the February 9, 2023, episode of the “Bathroom Chronicles” podcast, Rumer Willis opened up about being pregnant.

“It’s still surreal to me, I think because I haven’t started feeling the baby yet. Like I still sometimes am like, ‘is this happening?'” she said. She was fairly early on in her pregnancy at the time. She went on to say that she was already feeling mama bear tendencies.

“It’s made me upgrade me so fast. Like, things where I used to have such a nature to be people pleasing, or to not stand up for myself for little things that then would kind of get under my skin,” she explained.

Rumer Willis has the full support of her family, most of whom can’t wait to meet her baby.

“Saying hello to the little nibblet!! Overjoyed for you, my sweet Rumer. It’s an honor to witness your journey into motherhood, and can’t wait to welcome this baby into the world,” Moore captioned an Instagram snap taken at her daughter’s ultrasound appointment in December 2022.

