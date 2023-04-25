DWTS Champ Gives Birth to First Child 5 Months After Surprise Pregnancy Announcement

Former “Dancing With the Stars” champ Rumer Willis has given birth to her first child. On April 25, 2023, Willis shared the first photo of her baby girl, who was born on April 18, 2023. Willis and her boyfriend Derek Richard Thomas welcomed Louetta Isley Thomas Willis at home.

“You are pure magic,” Willis captioned an Instagram post which featured the little one’s first picture. “You are more than we ever dreamed of,” she added. For her Instagram debut, baby Louetta was asleep in a baby lounger. She has a full head of dark hair.

Here’s what you need to know:

Fans Reacted to the First Photo of Rumer Willis’ Newborn Daughter

Willis and Thomas announced that they were expecting a baby back in December 2022 with a joint Instagram post that had the sprout emoji as its caption. Since then, Willis has been sharing some tips for mamas-to-be with her fans on her Instagram account.

Willis and Thomas decided not to find out the sex of their baby, letting it be a surprise on the baby’s birthday. Alas, they are parents of a baby girl.

Willis’ friends, colleagues, and fans congratulated her on her new bundle of joy, taking to the comments section to wish the new family the best.

“What a beauty. I love you so much babe, I’m so proud of you,” ballroom pro Peta Murgatroyd commented.

“I love you so much babe!!! She is beautiful!! Congratulations,” Murgatroyd’s husband Maksim Chmerkovskiy added.

“Congratulations! she’s beautiful!! I’m so happy for you and your family! Welcome little one,” a fan wrote.

“Congratulations to the whole family, what a little beauty,” another comment read.

“Omg congratulations! What an absolutely beautiful little baby. Sending so much love to all of you and the happiness your little girl will bring is extraordinary,” a fourth Instagram user added.

Louetta Is the First Grandchild for Demi Moore & Bruce Willis

Louetta’s birth is very special for the whole family as she is the first grandchild for Willis’ parents, Demi Moore and Bruce Willis.

Just before Rumer Willis gave birth to her baby girl, the DWTS champ told People magazine that she was really hoping that her little one would inherit some of the traits within the Moore-Willis family.

“We’re so goofy, all of us, and just weird. We’re a family of weirdos, and I love that so much. I really hope that that is engendered in this child, just the silliness and goofiness. I think my mom had that. My dad had that. My sisters… That’s my favorite thing. Laughing with my family. I have a crazy laugh and so does my partner, so I’m actually probably the most curious to see what it sounds like,” she told the outlet.

As for the baby’s name, Rumer Willis said that she had a couple picked out but she didn’t want to settle on one until she met her newborn.

“It’s such a weird sensation where you’re like, ‘I love this kid, this little person so much, but I don’t necessarily know them, so I have to see who they are and see if that fits,'” she explained.

READ NEXT: Is a DWTS Champ Ready to Sell Her Mirrorball Trophy?