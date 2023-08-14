DWTS Champ Rumer Willis Shares Daughter’s Adorable Nursery

Season 20 “Dancing with the Stars” champion Rumer Willis welcomed her first child in April. She has shared quite a bit about her pregnancy, delivery, and adjustment to motherhood since then, but a recent post gave DWTS fans a different type of insight into her life with her daughter.

Here’s what you need to know:

Rumer Willis Wanted ‘Whimsy’ in the Nursery

On August 10, “Dancing with the Stars” fans were given the opportunity to see what Willis had created for her daughter Louetta via the Crate&kids Instagram page. Willis worked with Crate&kids to create the look, and the retailer noted, “Baby Louetta is one lucky lady!”

Willis explained, “I wanted to create an entire world for Lou’s imagination to run wild–Wes Anderson by way of Havana.” The “Dancing with the Stars” winner added, “I just wanted lots of color and whimsy and magic, like what my mom instilled in us in our own childhood home.”

Crate&kids linked to a page with more insight. Willis shared, “Every time I walk in I feel excitement about spending time with Louetta here.” Willis wanted the nursery to also serve as a guest room, and the vibe needed to be “soft, warm and slightly bohemian.”

The room includes a Jenny Lind spindle crib in a maple finish, along with a matching kid’s bed. A black dresser is in the closet of the nursery, with a gallery of framed photos on the wall over it.

“I love how the frames help the family gallery wall hang together. It was Kim’s idea to put the dresser in the closet and remove the doors–the space really came alive,” Willis noted of the designer she worked with on the nursery.

Many DWTS Fans Adored the Nursery Vibe

Accessories with hints of yellow were incorporated into the nursery alongside the black, maple, and beige pieces. Whimsical framed animal prints were hung on the wall over the crib, and an air balloon ceiling light added another touch of fun.

The nursery includes numerous shelves and bookcases, and the crib bedding includes some soft pinks. Photos of the nursery also reveal a guitar hung on another wall, and a cozy oversized chair in one corner. Several rows of baby clothes can be seen hanging in the closet as well.

“Dancing with the Stars” viewers and other fans of Willis’ had a lot to say about the nursery.

“It’s really beautiful. I like the calm colors and it is very cozy,” shared one supporter.

Another added, “It is absolutely beautiful!!!! The colors are rich and gorgeous, and so warm and inviting! Yes baby Louetta is indeed lucky and so blessed to have you as her Mom!!”

“OMG I am OBSESSED Ru, this is stunningly adorably gorgeous,” gushed a fan.

“Awwww. I love this vibe. Precious room for a little girl,” someone else exclaimed.

There were some commenters who were less impressed and did not hesitate to let Willis know. A couple of commenters noted concern over pictures hanging on the wall over the crib and changing table, while others seemed to think the finished nursery was a bit dull. Overall, however, it seemed most “Dancing with the Stars” fans thought it was the perfect vibe for Willis and her baby girl.

“Not very baby nursery like kinda cold and boring for a little baby,” critiqued one person.

“Dull… it should be more color .. balloons …pictures ..stuffed animals,” read another comment.