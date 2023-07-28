Rumer Willis Posts Message About ‘Neglect’

Actress Rumer Willis posted an open letter via Instagram on July 26, where she told mothers to take care of themselves.

“Dear Mamas, allow me to remind you today….. you are Needed,” she started the post.

“During this transformative journey, we tend to neglect our own well-being, safety, and sanity, oblivious to the fact that nurturing ourselves is not only an act of self-love but also a profound way to care for our little ones,” Willis penned.

Willis is the eldest daughter of Hollywood stars Demi Moore and Bruce Willis. She welcomed her own child, Louetta Isley Thomas Willis, with her partner, Derek Richard Thomas, in April.

Willis won season 20 of “DWTS” in 2015 when she was paired with Val Chmerkovskiy.

According to the Internet Movie Database, Willis is best known for films like “The House Bunny,” “Sorority Row,” “Hostage” and “Wild Cherry.”

Willis Said It’s Important to ‘Nurture Yourself’

Willis, 34, posted a picture of a pregnant woman sitting in a bathtub with pink rose petals.

“Often, in the beautiful chaos that follows the birth of your little one, your own needs can become overshadowed,” penned the mother-of-one.

“The shift from nurturing yourself and the life growing within you to nurturing this new, miraculous being outside your body can be both exhilarating and overwhelming,” Willis wrote.

Willis said on the “Informed Pregnancy” podcast that she welcomed her daughter at home, with the help of her mother and her sisters — Tallulah and Scout — as her doulas and a midwife. But when it came time to break her own water, Willis said on the podcast that she “popped it” herself.

According to Motherly, it can be dangerous for a mother to pop her own water.

“There is a slight risk of cord prolapse if the baby is not totally settled in the pelvis,” said Lauren Demosthenes, MD, an OB-GYN, a senior medical director with Babyscripts, to Motherly in June. “There is also a risk of infection if not done in a sterile manner.”

Willis Shared a Picture of Her Father With Her Daughter

For Father’s Day, Willis shared a picture that showed her famous father with her infant daughter.

“Seeing my father hold my daughter today was something I will treasure for the rest of my life,” Willis wrote.

“His sweetness and love for her was so pure and beautiful,” she continued. “Papa I’m so lucky to have you and so is Lou. Thank you for being the silliest, most loving, coolest Daddio a girl could ask for.”

Bruce Willis, 68, retired from acting in March 2022 after he was diagnosed with aphasia, Variety reported.

In February 2023, the actor’s family reveal his condition had progressed as he was diagnosed with frontotemporal dementia (known as FTD), a form of dementia.

“Unfortunately, challenges with communication are just one symptom of the disease Bruce faces. While this is painful, it is a relief to finally have a clear diagnosis,” the family said in a statement. “FTD is a cruel disease that many of us have never heard of and can strike anyone.”