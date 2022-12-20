DWTS Champ Surprises Fans With Huge Pregnancy News

A “Dancing With the Stars” champ is pregnant with her first child and shared the news just days before the Christmas holiday.

On December 20, 2022, Rumer Willis and her boyfriend Derek Richard Thomas announced that they are expecting their first child together. Willis and Thomas shared a joint Instagram post that included three photos of Willis’ baby bump and added a simple caption of a sprout emoji.

The daughter of Bruce Willis and Demi Moore will welcome her baby in early 2023. She won season 20 of DWTS alongside ballroom pro Val Chmerkovskiy.

Here’s what you need to know:

Fans Reacted to the Exciting Baby News in the Comments Section of Willis’ Post

Willis shared a couple of photos of her growing bump on Instagram. In the first photo, Thomas is sitting on a couch as he nuzzles into Willis’ tummy, giving it a kiss. Willis snapped the photo from the side, showing off her full bump.

In the next picture, Willis stood in front of some floor-to-ceiling windows, showing off her silhouette. The pic was taken from the other side of some orchids, making for quite the artistic shot. In the final photo shared by Willis, the mom-to-be highlighted her boyfriend’s excitement, capturing Thomas’ super happy face as he held her belly.

Dozens of fans took to the comments section of Willis’ post to congratulate her and Thomas on their baby news.

“Congratulations!!!! You know all the things to do! Have a beautiful healthy pregnancy and birth,” one person wrote.

“WOW HOW EXCITING!! Sending Love to your whole circle. This baby is going to be cooler than me,” someone else added.

“Wow I’m so over the moon happy for you! Congrats!!” a third comment read.

“I can just imagine how excited you are as well as your Mom and Dad,” a fourth Instagram user said.

Willis’ friend Aaron Paul also dropped by the comments to congratulate her on the baby news.

“I’m so happy for you my friend. Such beautiful news. Congrats!!!” Paul wrote.

“Thank you thank you,” Willis replied, adding a heart eyes emoji.

Willis Recently Took Her Romance With Thomas Public

Willis and Thomas have been dating for several months and have shared photos of each other on their respective Instagram pages, but didn’t make things officially official until recently.

In October 2022, Willis confirmed that she and Thomas were an item when she shared a couple of posts to her Instagram Stories in honor of National Boyfriend Day.

“@derekrichardthomas you’re my favorite human,” she wrote. Then, on November 15, 2022, Willis and Thomas appeared to make their official Instagram debut, posing for some photos together in front of some trees with a light coating of snow on the ground behind them.

Willis didn’t write out a caption on the post, instead choosing to include a string of six emoji that likely have some kind of meaning to her and Thomas. The emoji she used included a lobster, a ladybug, a snake, and an orangutan, flanked by two black hearts.

READ NEXT: Newest DWTS Pro ‘Trying to Process’ Devastating News