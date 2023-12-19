DWTS Pro Says She Feels Ready for Marriage Amid Romance Rumors

Rylee Arnold said she feels like she could be ready to get married in the next two years. The 18-year-old Dancing With the Stars” pro dancer spoke out in an interview on The Weekly Trash” podcast to admit that she could follow in the footsteps of her older sisters Lindsay, Brynley, and Jensen with marriage at a young age. But she added she is also in no rush given that her career as a pro dancer has taken off.

“I definitely feel like I would be ready to get married soon and like ready to start a family soon, like in two or three years,” Rylee said on the podcast, noting that that’s “normal” in Utah. “Like I could definitely do that, but at the same time when I went out to L.A. myself and like kind of did things on my own I just realized that like I kind of just want to like live life by myself.”

Rylee said she “discovered so many amazing things” about herself and how deals with conflict. “So I’m at this point where I’m just like I’m in no rush to like have somebody in my life,” she said.

“I mean, I would love it because that’s fun and I love having a partner, but at the same time, like I did so well on my own and I just want to continue to just explore and just have fun.”

She added that if she had been in a relationship during her first season as a DWTS pro, it may have held her back. “I feel like I thrived on my own and did it all on my own and I just want to continue to do that for as long as possible,” Rylee said. “I’m in no rush and I’m not looking for anything but if something happens something happens, yeah.”

“I’m just having so much fun right now and I’m in absolutely no rush to like try and find someone to marry,” she clarified. “I just want to just keep living everything and just like taking every moment that I have and just like cherishing it because I’ll never have this again I love that yeah um if you’re

Rylee will start the “Dancing With the Stars” Live Tour in January 2024. She previously made headlines for her flirty relationship with her DWTS season 32 partner Harry Jowsey. The two denied dating rumors. Jowsey told Us Weekly, “I feel like it’s unfair on Rylee to talk about dating. It’s her first season. We should focus on choreography and our dancing and not whether we’re together or not.”

Rylee’s Sister Lindsay Married Her High School Sweetheart at Age 21

Rylee’s oldest sister, Lindsay, is a fellow DWTS pro. She put her ballroom career on hold to raise her two young daughters, Sage and June. Lindsay married Sam Cusick, her high school sweetheart, in 2015. She was just 21 years old at the time.

According to E! News, the two wed in a Salt Lake City temple in the bride’s hometown. Lindsay’s bridesmaids included fellow pros Witney Carson, Emma Slater, and Jenna Johnson. The 400-person guest list included pals Sasha Farber and Shirley Ballas.

The Other Arnold Sisters Also Married Young

There are two other Arnold sisters Jensen, 25, and Brynley, 23, also married in their early 20s.

According to The Daily Mail, Jensen wed Topher Hill on December 27, 2018. Like her elder sister, the “So You Think You Can Dance” alum married her high school sweetheart, per People magazine. The couple welcomed their first child, Brooks Joshua Hill, in 2022.

And fellow Arnold sister Brynley married Donny McGinnis in 2021 and they have a one-year-old daughter, Quinn. In November 2023, they announced Baby No. 2 is on the way.

