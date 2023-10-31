Harry Jowsey Heartbroken Over Freak Accident & Sudden Loss

Ahead of “Monster Night” on “Dancing with the Stars”, season 32 contestant Harry Jowsey is working through some heartache.

Jowsey and his DWTS partner, Rylee Arnold, had a rough go of it with their performance during “Most Memorable Year.” Their scores were the lowest of any pair of the night, and Jowsey took to social media to support Arnold after intense viewer backlash.

Sadly, Jowsey likely did not know at that point that his week was going to get even more difficult.

Here’s what you need to know:

Harry Jowsey’s New Puppy Died

After Jowsey and Arnold’s tough night in week 5 of “Dancing with the Stars,” the pair talked with Extra about it all. Jowsey joked he was ready to go home and go to bed, and Arnold piped up and mentioned he had a new puppy to play with at his place.

Jowsey explained his new companion was a French Bulldog puppy, who he hoped would keep the English Bulldog he already owned company. “And now my place is ruined,” he joked.

Just a few days later, fans of the duo noticed that they were not posting as much to social media as was typical. Ever since their partnership for season 32 of “Dancing with the Stars” was announced, both Jowsey and Arnold have published a lot of content on their various platforms.

On October 29, a fan asked Jowsey on Snapchat about the lack of content, a screenshot of which was then shared on the “Dancing with the Stars” subreddit. He replied, “Because it’s been a really sad weekend, I’ll explain it later. Just a little heartbroken.”

A short time later, Jowsey went into detail in another Snapchat post. “We lost bean this weekend, when we were about to leave she fell off the couch and landed flat on her back.”

The “Dancing with the Stars” contestant added, “We raced her to the emergency & the vet explained it wasn’t looking good for her. I made sure they did everything they could to save her.”

Although Jowsey did everything possible, the puppy did not make it. “Yesterday [the vet] called me and told me that I had to come say goodbye, so me and Rylee came down and gave her one last kiss and cuddle before she passed.”

The DWTS Family Had Plenty of Love for Jowsey After the Loss

Ahead of the October 31 “Monster Night” episode, eliminated professional dancer Gleb Savchenko shared a sweet photo of Jowsey and a couple of other contestants on his Instagram Stories.

“We love you @harryjowsey,” Savchenko wrote. Jowsey was in the center of a big group hug, with Savchenko, Alyson Hannigan, and Xochitl Gomez all smothering him with love and support.

“Dancing with the Stars” fans flooded the multiple Reddit posts about Jowsey’s loss with comments.

“Ugh poor Bean and Harry :( it’s just absolutely heartbreaking to hear. My heart goes out to Harry :(,” wrote one Redditor.

Another noted, “Totally tragic, so sad! That’s crazy that a freak accident like that can cause so much damage!”

According to another poster, “Rylee was there the day he got her and spent a lot of time with her. they even named the puppy together.” A couple of others mentioned Arnold’s family had watched Bean a few times when she needed someone to take care of her when Jowsey wasn’t available.

“Oh, this is so sad. He was crazy about that little pup, you could tell. Poor guy. All the loving hugs to him,” shared someone else.

“This makes me so sad. Say what you want about his dancing but Rylee and Harry have been such a place for lighthearted and fun content but the universe really said let me bring you down with the hate this week and then said let me kick you some more with this 💔,” a separate Redditor wrote.