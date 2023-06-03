DWTS Pro Makes First Public Appearance Following Husband’s Sudden Death

Former “Dancing With the Stars” pro Allison Holker has made her first public appearance following the death of her husband, Stephen “tWitch” Boss.

On May 30, 2023, Holker stepped out with her three kids, Weslie, Maddox, and Zaia. The family walked the red carpet at the premiere of the new animated film, “Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse” at the Regency Village Theatre in Los Angeles. The film was released on June 2, 2023.

“So grateful to take my kids to see @spiderversemovie #spiderverse ! Their eyes lit up when I told them we could see it and the movie was 1000% everything we hoped for! It was amazing!! Thank you for having us! We had such a great night,” Holker captioned an Instagram post.

This marks the first time that Holker has walked a rep carpet since Boss’ death in December 2022. Boss died by suicide in a motel not too far from the home he shared with Holker, according to TMZ.

Here’s what you need to know:

Many Fans Loved Seeing Allison Holker Smiling & Having a Fun Night Out With Her Kids

Holker wore a denim skirt and a matching crop jacket along with a pair of cream-colored pumps for the outing with her kids. Maddox and Zaia were dressed in black, red, and white — Spider Man colors — while Weslie wore a casual pinstriped two piece suit.

Fans reacted to the photo in the comments section of Holker’s Instagram post.

“Best mom ever. So glad your children enjoyed the movie. Making memories!” one person wrote.

“Their little faces and smiles!!! So precious. And the outfits are fire!” someone else added.

“You look Great Allison, and the kids as well .. So glad to see Smiles on All your faces,” a third comment read.

“You are so strong. And a great role model for your kids ! Keep going,” another Instagram user said.

Holker has been focused on her kids in the aftermath of the family tragedy. On March 3, 2023, she penned a tribute to her kids on Instagram.

“My loves we are stronger than you could ever imagine. And we will stand strong together as a unit, and find the courage to hold each other up. I will be here for you every step of the way through the highs and lows, the ups and the downs. I will protect and I will guide, I will be a listening ear, a shoulder to cry on, I will have mom jokes ready for when you need a good laugh. The love and light inside our hearts will still shine. I love you forever and always,” she wrote.

Allison Holker Has Spoken Out About Mental Health Awareness

Since the death of her husband, Holker has taken some time to grieve and has also decided to be an advocate for mental health. On May 31, 2023, she shared a video announcing her partnership with DICK’S Sporting Goods on her Instagram feed.

“I am honored to partner with DICK’S Sporting Goods for Mental Health Awareness Month. I hope you’ll take a moment to watch this special message,” she wrote.

“I share how asking for support, as well physical movement, have been essential to caring for my mental health. Please remember, you don’t have to suffer in silence. If you or anyone you know are struggling, please know that help is available. Dial 988 for the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline, which provides 24/7, free and confidential support,” she added.

Holker turned the comments off on the post.

READ NEXT: DWTS Contender Enjoying Babymoon After Surprise Baby News