Fans Send Support to ‘Dancing With the Stars’ Pro Sasha Farber Amid Divorce

Fans are sharing their support for “Dancing With the Stars” professional dancer Sasha Farber on his most recent Instagram post after his ex-wife, Emma Slater, filed for divorce.

After the filing was made public due to court documents being obtained by The Blast, Farber posted a shirtless photo on his Instagram account alongside the caption, “Living the Dream!!!!! Grateful and thankful for everyday.”

Farber was bombarded with supportive comments.

“Yes live your dream. You deserve it. I’m sorry but I’m so glad Emma is out of your life. She doesn’t deserve you. I don’t like her one bit. You will find your Soulmate and the love of your life,” one person wrote.

Another commented, “Sorry about your divorce.”

Many others stopped by to leave heart emojis on the post.

Farber Says Things In Life ‘Don’t Always Work Out’

In an Instagram Story after the divorce filing was made public, Farber shared some of his thoughts.

“Things in life don’t always work out, but it’s important to be thankful for the good times and great memories, be strong and keep moving,” he wrote alongside a heartbroken emoji.

According to court documents obtained by The Blast, later cited “irreconcilable differences” and is not looking to pay spousal support. The filing calls for “amicably resolving all property issues.”

The outlet reports that the couple will likely have their divorce finalized quickly.

Emma Slater & Sasha Farber Split in April 2022

Their split was made public in August 2022, but the couple split months earlier, according to the court documents, per Us Weekly.

The “Dancing With the Stars” professional dancers publicly called it quits in August 2022.

“They’ve been apart for many months now,” one source told Us Weekly at the time. “They both have not been wearing their wedding rings and are each leading a single life.”

The source said it was a tough decision for the couple to make.

“It’s been a difficult time since they really care about each other and have been together for so long,” the source told the outlet.

Farber and Slater first started dating in 2011, but they broke up briefly in 2014. In 2016, they got engaged and tied the knot in 2018.

Though neither has publicly commented on their split at the time of writing, Slater did say the two would be “friends for life.”

After the Monday, October 17, 2022 episode of “Dancing With the Stars” season 31 when Farber and his partner, Selma Blair, left the competition, Slater went live on Instagram and shared some behind-the-scenes information from the press line.

She also shared exactly how she felt about Blair and Farber having to leave the competition, calling them the “true champions of the night.”

The two have one number that they perform together on the “Dancing With the Stars” live tour, which has led some fans to hoping they’ll get back together.

“Cheeky samba!” Farber wrote as the caption of a video of the couple in February, which showed him and Slater dancing in pink outfits during a recent “Dancing With the Stars” live tour date. Many fans took to the comments to say they’d love for the two to at least date again.

“I know you guys had a reason but wish you guys were still married,” one comment reads.

Another person wrote, “Is that Emma, can there be a chance of reconciliation. Ohhh that will be great.”

Many others shared that they are happy the couple remained friends, while others begged the two to get back together.

“Dancing With the Stars” is set to return in the fall of 2023 on Disney+.