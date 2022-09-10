Sasha Farber Mourns the Loss of a Close Family Member

Sasha Farber is mourning a devastating loss.

The “Dancing With the Stars” pro shared the news that his grandfather died this week. On Thursday, September 8, 2022, Farber posted a screenshot of himself FaceTiming with her grandpa.

“I love you,” Farber captioned the post on his Instagram Stories, adding a broken heart emoji. “R.I.P,” he added. In the photo, Farber’s grandfather appeared to be sitting in a chair in a hospital room. He was wearing a red, blue, and white flannel shirt and smiled as he had a conversation with his grandson. Farber was in the top corner of the screenshot, talking to his grandfather from the car.

In a subsequent post, Farber shared a picture of a picture of his grandfather. “Love you,” he captioned the post, adding the Star of David emoji.

Heavy has reached out to Farber for comment.

Here’s what you need to know:

Farber Shared the Touching Story of His Grandfather’s Last Breath

Farber didn’t share many details about who the man in his photos was, but in the early morning hours on Saturday, September 10, 2022, she revealed that it was his grandfather.

Farber shared an emotional story about his grandfather taking his last breath in a candid post on his Instagram Stories.

“My grandfather had dementia, and didn’t know who anyone was at the end, he didn’t even recognize my mom. She told me today that he was sleeping, and he squeezed her hand and a tear came down his face, and he took his last breathe [sic]. At the end he felt and knew that it was goodbye, and now he is happy with his wife looking over us,” Farber wrote.

Farber will be competing on the new season of “Dancing With the Stars”, which kicks off September 19. For season 31, Farber has been paired with actress Selma Blair and the two have already been rehearsing for the premiere. It is unknown if Farber will be taking any time off following the death of his grandfather or if he will be able to attend the services.

‘Dancing With the Stars’ Fans Reacted to Farber’s Posts About His Grandfather on Reddit

“Dancing With the Stars” fans reacted to Farber’s sad news on Reddit. Many are feeling extremely bad for the ballroom pro, who isn’t having the best 2022. Farber’s grandfather died just weeks after PEOPLE magazine confirmed that he and his wife Emma Slater had separated.

“Dude is having a rough patch. Now he’s posting about his grandfather passing away. His flailing arms are my least favorite but I do feel bad for the dude,” one Redditor said, kicking off a new thread.

“His story broke my heart- dementia is such a lonely and heartbreaking illness,” someone wrote.

“I feel so bad for him and that story was heart breaking and touching,” another Redditor added.

“Poor Sasha. Dementia is so cruel,” a third response read.

“It truly is. He seems close with his family, especially for living so far apart with some,” a Reddit user agreed.

READ NEXT: DWTS Guest Judge’s ‘Cow’ Post About Queen Elizabeth Leaves Many Baffled