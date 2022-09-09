DWTS Guest Judge’s ‘Cow’ Post About Queen Elizabeth Leaves Many Baffled

Since Queen Elizabeth II died on September 8, 2022, there have been numerous tribute posts from around the globe have been filling social media.

The palace released a statement about the queen’s death on social media.

“The Queen died peacefully at Balmoral this afternoon,” the message, posted around 6:30 p.m. London time, read. The queen’s death was anticipated by many after the palace shared that her health was of concern to her doctors, who recommended that she “remain under medical supervision,” according to BBC News.

From there, numerous reports that the royal family, including Prince Charles, Princess Anne, and Prince William, were making their way to Balmoral to be at her bedside clued many people in that the monarch was not in a good place. Hours later, the world learned that the longest reigning monarch in history had died. She was 96 years old.

Shortly after learning of the queen’s death, Cher — who served as a guest judge and performed “Believe” in Week 8 of Season 17 of “Dancing With the Stars” — shared a post on Twitter. The post, however, ended up leaving some fans very confused.

Here’s what you need to know:

Several Fans Thought Cher Called the Queen a ‘Cow’ Because of an Emoji in Her Message

Cher released a statement about the queen just after hearing the sad news. The entertainer decided to post a tweet about how she was feeling and share an experience that she had when she met the queen — Cher has been photographed with the queen on more than one occasion over the years.

Am Sad About The Passing Of Queen Elizabeth II.I Had Honor Of Meeting Her.

I Was In Long Line of Ppl

Waiting 2 Meet Her,Yet

When She Got 2 Me,She Asked Me Pertinent Questions,& Seemed Genuinely Interested In Talking 2 Me.I’m Proud She Was a🐂& Happy She Had a Great Sense Of Humor — Cher (@cher) September 8, 2022

“Am Sad About The Passing Of Queen Elizabeth II,” Cher wrote. “I Had Honor Of Meeting Her. I Was In Long Line of Ppl Waiting 2 Meet Her, Yet When She Got 2 Me, She Asked Me Pertinent Questions, & Seemed Genuinely Interested In Talking 2 Me,” she continued. It was the next sentence, however, that left several people baffled.

“I’m Proud She Was a [bull emoji] & Happy She Had a Great Sense Of Humor,” Cher said. While some people recognized the emoji as a bull, others thought it was a cow. Either way, confusion ensued.

Several Social Media Users Commented on the Post, Wondering What Cher Really Meant

Eternal is gone… — Her Majesty the Queen has died aged 96 at Balmoral Castle. After 70 years of service. Farewell to Elizabeth the Great. ♥︎ pic.twitter.com/igLzImkCVi — Cher Universe (@TCherUniverse) September 8, 2022

It didn’t take long for fans to comment on the post, wondering if Cher had really just referred to the queen as a “cow.”

“Happy she was a ‘cow’??!!” someone commented.

“LMFAOOO WHAT DOES SHE MEAAAAN,” another person tweeted.

“Cher what is that cow emoji doing there???” a third Twitter user questioned.

“The Queen was a bull?” someone else asked.

Thankfully, some people were able to figure it out; Cher wasn’t calling the queen a cow at all. She used the bull emoji to symbolize the animal that represents the astrological sign of Taurus.

“I first read it as cow and thought to myself I know Cher is not calling the queen a cow. So I thought about it for a second and realized it was the astrological sign Taurus,” someone tweeted.

Indeed both Cher and the queen had that in common. Cher’s birthday falls on May 20 and the queen’s was on April 21.

