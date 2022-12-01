WATCH: Fans ‘Rooting’ for Emma Slater & Sasha Farber After Surprise Moment on DWTS Finale

Emma Slater and Sasha Farber shared a moment during the “Dancing With the Stars” finale that left fans with some hope that the two would rekindle their love.

Slater and Farber have yet to release official statements about the status of their relationship, but E! News reported that they had parted ways romantically. In August 2022, sources told the outlet that Slater and Farber had ended their four-year marriage.

The DWTS pros got engaged on the show in 2016. They had just performed a routine to Bruno Mars’ “Just the Way You Are” when Farber proposed, according to People magazine.

“Babe, I wanted to do this for such a long, long time. I love you so much. Will you marry me?” Farber said, getting down on one knee.

Fans began speculating that things weren’t going well between Slater and Farber as they had stopped posting about one another on social media. However, Slater and Farber still appear to be very friendly and have been able to work together despite their apparent decision to break up. But while watching the DWTS finale, some fans picked up on something that made them think that Slater and Farber are working on things.

Slater & Farber Shared a Moment During a Dance Routine on the DWTS Finale

While performing as part of the tour group, Farber and Slater actually shared a sweet moment that appeared to be part of the choreography. At the beginning of the dance, Slater walked up behind Farber and put her arms around his shoulders, and nuzzled her face into the side of his.

Several fans took to Reddit to respond to the interaction.

“I got so excited when Sasha went up to Ems and was like ‘flirty’ (idk how to describe it lol) during the group tour number. Who knows if it was just acting or they genuinely wanted to do that together, but it made me happy,” one Redditor wrote, kicking off a new thread.

“Thank you, I thought I was crazy. Obviously I want whatever’s best for them because they both seem like great people, but I think it would be really wonderful if they could work it out. To lose someone who’s been a part of your life for what? 12 years? has to be an emotional rollercoaster,” someone else said.

“I noticed it, too. I’m rooting for them,” a third person echoed.

“Yeah I was super surprised how sexy that was like really sexy,” a fourth Reddit user added.

Slater & Farber Supported Each Other on DWTS

Slater and Farber have worked together swimmingly despite their split, and when Slater was asked how she’d been handling things, she revealed that she was doing the “best” she could.

“I think it’s been a challenging year for a lot of people… For me, I just kind of surround myself with a lot of friends and just try to uplift and do the best I can, and I really do think that that’s the same for almost everybody,” Slater told Extra in October 2022.

Throughout season 31, Farber and Slater were very supportive of one another. Slater was in awe of Farber’s partner Selma Blair and had such wonderful things to say about her.

For example, after Farber and Blair’s performance on the finale, he shared a video to Instagram. “Loved this!!!!!” Slater commented on the post.

Once Farber and Blair self-eliminated from the competition, Farber showed Slater support, even encouraging fans to vote for Slater and her partner Trevor Donovan.

