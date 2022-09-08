Sasha Farber’s ‘Dancing With the Stars’ Season 31 Partner Revealed

Professional dancer Sasha Farber has never come away from the “Dancing With the Stars” ballroom with a Mirrorball trophy.

The dancer’s season 31 partner has now been revealed, leaving some fans to wonder if this will be his season to finally take home the win and the trophy.

Farber was originally speculated to be a member of season 31’s troupe, meaning he would not have been partnered with any celebrity but would still be a fixture on each episode of the show. Then, when dancer Sharna Burgess said that she would not be returning as a professional dancer paired with a celebrity, Farber was moved back to the official professional dancer roster.

Farber’s Partner Is Selma Blair

Farber has been partnered with actress Selma Blair ahead of season 31 of the show. The star has been working to spread awareness of MS, which she was diagnosed with in 2018.

“It was a really hard time in my life. People don’t say how excruciating, emotionally, it can be to kind of proof you’re not well. But I want to tell the truth about MS. It is important to me that people see what living with a chronic illness is like,” she told People.

She also shared that she keeps things “simple.”

“I jump in the pool in the morning to wake myself up,” she told the outlet. “I put on my white tank top and my khakis. And that carries me through the day until I add to it. As I wake up more and more, and as people come into my day, I’ll put on another piece of jewelry or then grab my cane instead of having my [service] dog, and it just evolves as my day goes on.”

Farber & His Wife Split Ahead of Season 31

Farber and his wife, professional dancer Emma Slater, decided to call it quits in late August 2022, per Us Weekly.

Multiple sources told the outlet that the couple has officially broken up. A source also confirmed the split to E! Online.

According to the source speaking with Us Weekly, the couple has been split up for months.

They’ve been apart for many months now,” the source told the outlet. “They both have not been wearing their wedding rings and are each leading a single life.”

According to the source, the decision was tough for the couple.

“It’s been a difficult time since they really care about each other and have been together for so long,” the source told Us Weekly, adding that the couple has yet to file for divorce.

Slater and Farber have been together since 2011, breaking up for a short period in 2014 before getting engaged in 2016. They have been married since 2018.

According to the source speaking with Us Weekly, the two hope to be able to stay friends and “continue to work together as professional dancers.”

“Dancing With the Stars” season 31 is set to premiere on Disney+ on Monday, September 19, 2022. Derek Hough, Len Goodman, Bruno Tonioli, and Carrie Ann Inaba are all set to return to the table as judges. Tyra Banks returns as host in the ballroom, and she’s set to be joined by Mirrorball champion Alfonso Ribeiro.

