Sasha Farber Hints He’s Single in New Instagram Caption

Ballroom pro Sasha Farber shared a post to his Instagram feed on February 14, 2023, suggesting that he is single just six months after reports that his marriage to his “Dancing With the Stars” co-star Emma Slater was over.

“Happppy Valentine’s Day to all the ladies out there!!!!!!! I cook, I clean, and yes ladies, I take the trash out,” Farber captioned a photo of himself pushing a recycle bin. This is really the first time that Farber has hinted at being single since news of his split from Slater hit the internet in the summer of 2022.

Although there had been rumors swirling about Farber and Slater’s marriage for months, neither of them have posted any sort of official statement about their relationship. The two are still close and even have a number together that they perform on the DWTS Live Tour — but their marriage has indeed ended, according to Entertainment Weekly.

Sasha Farber’s Post Received Quite a Bit of Feedback

Shortly after Farber shared some of the qualities that make him a good partner, the comments section started to fill up. Season 31 competitor Gabby Windey commented on Farber’s post, letting him know that she approves. “Totally,” she said. Meanwhile, ballroom pro Lindsay Arnold dropped a string of clapping hands emoji and Daniella Karagach was crying with laughter over Farber’s post.

Many “Dancing With the Stars” fans also appreciated Farber’s post — and his humor — and many let him know that they’d be interested in his services.

“Lol!! You will find the right one!!! One who appreciates all that and loves Ruby and Grinch as much as you!!! Maybe she will have a Porsche too?!” one person wrote.

“I mean I’ve got like 15 years on you but I’m single and I love a man that takes out the trash,” someone else added.

“I hope you find someone that appreciates all you do this year, Sasha!!!! Best of luck to you in your quest to finding love,” a third Instagram user said.

“Such a catch,” a fourth comment read.

Emma Slater & Sasha Farber Have Kept Things Casual on Social Media

Farber and Slater tied the knot in 2018 but speculation that their relationship was on the rocks began in early 2022. The rumors seemed to kick into high gear when Slater penned an Instagram caption in honor of Farber’s birthday.

“What a special one you are, no doubt about that. Thank you for all that you do and all that you are. You are so loved, loved by everyone and you deserve the best always. You’re always there for everyone, doing everything to make other people happy. Even when theres a lot going on. I wish you everything that your heart desires! Here to cheer you on no matter what!! Everyone wish Sash a happy birthday!!!!!” Slater wrote in May 2022.

Many fans felt that the message was more friendly and romantic and quickly picked up on a bad vibe, as evidenced by the comments on the post.

While the two still hang out together, and often tag each other in Instagram Stories, they don’t share anything romantic and haven’t posted any sweet messages to one another in almost a year.

