DWTS Alums React to Star’s Surprise Pregnancy News

Former “Dancing With the Stars” competitors are reacting to the surprise pregnancy news that came out of Super Bowl LVII, which was held on February 12, 2023. Superstar Rihanna took the stage for the Halftime Show and casually announced that she is pregnant with her second child simply by taking the stage and debuting her baby bump.

Rihanna opened her performance with “B**** Better Have My Money,” and she quickly became a Twitter trend. However, many people started wondering if her round belly was leftover pregnancy weight from her first baby, who was born in May 2022, or if she had another bun in the over.

After the performance ended, social media lit up with hundreds of comments about the Halftime Show filled up Twitter, but the pregnancy questions still loomed. Within 30-or-so minutes, People magazine was able to confirm that Rihanna is indeed expecting her second child with beau A$AP Rocky.

Here’s what you need to know:

Some DWTS Pros Commented on Rihanna’s Performance & Some Former Competitors Shared Posts About Her Pregnancy News

Several people from the extended “Dancing With the Stars” family tuned in to watch Super Bowl LVII and a few posted about Rihanna’s performance.

“WOW. The control, the visuals, the songs, the cleanliness, the choreo, the dancinggggg, ugh. I am so hype for all the dancers and it makes me really proud to be one. Congrats to all,” Koko Iwasaki wrote on her Instagram Stories after Rihanna’s performance.

“Fire!” ballroom pro Witney Carson captioned a picture on her Instagram Stories that was of Rihanna wearing an oversized black coat atop her red outfit.

“The queen of superbowl [sic] halftimes. Best Super Bowl performance. Wow! #nextlevel,” DWTS judge Carrie Ann Inaba said on her Instagram Stories along with a photo of Rihanna on her television.

Meanwhile, a couple of former DWTS competitors commented on Rihanna’s pregnancy.

“Best baby announcement ever. Congrats @badgalriri !!” Lance Bass (season 7) shared in an Instagram post.

“Rihanna headlines the world’s largest sporting event halftime show on a piece of glass suspended in midair in the middle of the stadium–whilst pregnant. ‘I think women are foolish to pretend they are equal to men. They are far superior and always have been.’ William Golding, 1954,” read a post shared by Derek Blasberg and reposted on Lisa Rinna’s (season 2) Instagram Stories.

Many ‘Dancing With the Stars’ Pros Are Also Pregnant

Rihanna announcing her second pregnancy on the big stage is still being talked about, days after the Super Bowl took place.

Although Rihanna hasn’t been on DWTS as a performer or a competitor, she’s another celeb that can be added to the apparent baby boom of 2023. Several of those pregnancies include pros from “Dancing With the Stars,” many of whom are set to welcome new family members this year.

Pro Lindsay Arnold is expecting her second child with her husband Sam Cusick and Witney Carson is pregnant with her second baby with her husband Carson McAllister. Peta Murgatroyd and Maks Chmerkovskiy are set to welcome a second baby into their family, while Daniella Karagach and Pasha Pashkov are preparing to become first-time parents.

