DWTS Alum Thankful Young Son Is Safe After Near Run-In With Armed Robbers

Former “Bachelor” lead Sean Lowe did a Q&A on his Instagram Stories on April 19, 2023, and while answering someone’s question, he detailed a scary incident that happened to him recently.

When a fan asked him “something super weird that happened to [him] recently,” Lowe shared a scary story that happened to him while he was out with his oldest son, Samuel.

“True and kind of scary. [Two] months ago, I was checking out at Dicks Sporting Goods in Dallas when a woman came in and said, “[four] guys are outside trying to steal a truck,'” Lowe recalled.

“I told Samuel to stay inside, I went outside and found [four] guys in ski masks attempting to steal my truck. Long story short- they didn’t get caught, a witness saw them holding a gun out of the window of their getaway car, and I’ve thanked God 1000x for not allowing Samuel and I to walk up on them unknowingly,” Lowe continued.

Sean Lowe Says He’s Selling His Truck Soon

This may have not been the first time that someone tried to steal Lowe’s black Dodge Ram. Later on in his Q&A, Lowe responded to someone who asked why people are “always trying to steal” his truck.

“Because I’m an idiot and bought an obnoxiously loud and fast truck that criminals love,” he responded. “I’m selling it soon,” he added.

Lowe was the lead on season 17 of “The Bachelor” where he met his wife, Catherine Giudici. The couple has three kids together and reside in Texas. Lowe competed on season 16 of “Dancing With the Stars” alongside ballroom pro Peta Murgatroyd. The two almost managed to make it to the semi-finals, but finished in sixth place.

Sean Lowe Shared Another Scary Incident That Caused Him to Get Rid of the Family Dog

At the end of March 2023, Lowe took to his Instagram Stories to share a couple of candid videos following a very serious accident that occurred in his home.

The former reality star explained that the family’s dog, a bullmastiff named Gus, had bit Samuel.

“[Gus] had pulled the little bed cushion in his crate, pulled it out of the crate. He was kinda chewing on it. I didn’t really give it any thought. And, I think Samuel bent down to either pet him or kiss him, and, in a split second, Gus bit Samuel. Really hard. On the side of the head. And underneath the eye,” he explained.

Lowe said that Samuel was taken to the hospital where he needed the wound stapled. Ultimately, the family made the decision to rehome the pup.

“To make a very long story short, I gotta give away my dog, which sucks. Because I love him so much,” Lowe said. Gus is now living with a dog trainer who he got to know well when he was a puppy.

During his Q&A, Lowe gave an update on Gus and said he was doing well in his new home. He also said that the family is taking “a break” before getting another dog.

