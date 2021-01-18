‘DWTS’ Stars Hint at Season 30 As An All-Star Season

Get excited, Dancing With the Stars fans. Host Tyra Banks has hinted that season 30 might be another all-stars season and professional dancer Cheryl Burke has said much the same thing, so the question is — which former contestants would you like to see back on the show? Here’s what the stars had to say about the possibility of a retrospective season.

Banks Wants Season 30 to Be Special

A Look Inside the Judges' Notebooks – Dancing with the StarsWe always see them taking notes, but what exactly are they writing down? Take a look inside our judges notebooks throughout Dancing with the Stars 2020! Subscribe: http://goo.gl/T7bg3N Watch Dancing with the Stars Mondays at 8|7c on ABC! 2020-11-24T05:24:49Z

In a recent interview with TV Insider, Banks revealed that she thinks a milestone season should be treated as the special milestone that it is. Therefore, she’d like to bring back past contestants.

“There is something beautiful about doing a retrospective when you hit a milestone year. At the same time, there are so many new viewers this season, and a retrospective may not resonate with them. So, if we do one, it would have to be for those diehard fans that have been here forever, but not make it so ‘inside baseball’ where the new people don’t know what the heck is going on,” explained Banks.

But she’s not the only one who thinks that’s a good idea for the 30th season. In a separate interview with TV Insider, professional dancer Cheryl Burke said she has actually discussed an all-stars season with Leah Remini, who finished fifth on season 17 back in the fall of 2013. Remini also returned twice to act as a temporary co-host for Erin Andrews during seasons 19 and 21 and then was a guest judge on season 28.

“We’re coming up to season 30 of the show and I’ve talked to Leah [Remini] about this and maybe we could do a ‘redemption’ season and include people who have had to leave early due to injury?” said Burke.

When TV Insider suggested it could be people who maybe should have or could have won, like Burke and her celebrity partner Juan Pablo di Pace in season 27, to which Burke responded, “Maybe Juan Pablo could come back? We could do a ‘who got voted off too early’ season.”

Who Would Appear on An All-Star Season?

'Dancing with the Stars' Season 15 Cast AnnouncedLara Spencer reports what has people buzzing on the "GAA" Pop News Heat Index. For more: http://gma.yahoo.com/dancing-with-the-stars-all-stars–season-15-cast-announced.html 2012-07-27T20:23:58Z

Dancing With the Stars previously did an all-star season in season 15. It featured 13 celebrities from past seasons, including six former winners, three runners-up, and a third-place finisher.

So, should a new “all-stars” season feature much the same type of cast but maybe only draw from seasons 16-29? Or should it be a true redemption season like Burke was talking about, featuring some of the most shocking eliminations or people who had to quit due to injury?

If it were the former, perhaps Kellie Pickler, Aly Raisman, Corbin Bleu, Candace Cameron Bure, Alfonso Ribeiro, Carlos PenaVega, Ginger Zee, Calvin Johnson, Jana Kramer, Adam Rippon, Ally Brooke, or Nev Schulman.

If it were an “eliminated too early”/”withdrew due to injury” season, maybe people like Dorothy Hamill, Misty May-Treanor, Sara Evans, Tamar Braxton, Heather Morris, de Pace, Brandy, Simone Biles, Sabrina Bryan, James Van Der Beek, Elizabeth Berkley, Christian Milian, Johnny Weir, or Jeannie Mai

What do you think, Dancing With the Stars fans?

Dancing With the Stars will hopefully return with season 30 in 2021. ABC has not yet officially announced a renewal and premiere date.

READ NEXT: Are ‘DWTS’ Ratings Up or Down With Tyra Banks As Host?