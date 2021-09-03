Every Celebrity We Know Will Be on ‘Dancing With the Stars’ Season 30 So Far

The season 30 premiere of ABC’s “Dancing With the Stars” is scheduled to air on Monday, September 20, 2021. With that close of a premiere date, celebrity cast members are already rehearsing with their professional dance partners, so names have started to slowly be released to the public.

The only official announcements from ABC when it comes to celebrity contestants were JoJo Siwa and Olympic gymnast and gold medalist Sunisa Lee. Other than that, the names have all come from different sources.

In total, we know about half of the contestants that will appear on “Dancing With the Stars” season 30 at the time of writing.

A Professional Dancer’s Boyfriend, a ‘Bachelor’, & More Join Season 30

First, we know that Sunisa Lee and JoJo Siwa will be competing on “Dancing With the Stars” season 30.

Since that announcement, multiple other names have leaked including “Bachelor” Matt James and professional dancer Sharna Burgess’s boyfriend, Brian Austin Green.

Here’s who you’ll see in the ballroom:

When it comes to partnerships, Dance Dish With KB has the scoop on those as well. According to the site, JoJo Siwa will be partnered with Jenna Johnson, Suni Lee will be partnered with Sasha Farber, Kenya Moore will be partnered with Brandon Armstrong, Amanda Kloots will be partnered with Alan Bersten, Olivia Jade is partnered with Val Chmerkovskiy, Iman Shumpert is partnered with Daniella Karagach, and Jimmie Allen is partnered with Emma Slater.

The official announcement that will confirm all of these casting rumors by ABC will take place in the early morning on September 8, 2021 on “Good Morning America.” The entire cast list will be available at that time, but the partnerships will not be officially revealed until the season premiere.

Which Professional Dancers Were Cast?

There will be a total of 15 professional dancers taking their place in the ballroom in the fall 2021 season.

Here are the female professional dancers for season 30 of “‘Dancing With the Stars”:

Britt Stewart

Cheryl Burke

Daniella Karagach

Emma Slater

Jenna Johnson

Lindsay Arnold

Sharna Burgess

Witney Carson

Here are the male professional dancers who you will see on the show:

Alan Bersten

Artem Chigvintsev

Brandon Armstrong

Gleb Savchenko

Pasha Pashkov

Sasha Farber

Valentin Chmerkovskiy

So far, the professional dancers who we do not know partners for include Lindsay Arnold, Sharna Burgess, Cheryl Burke, Witney Carson, Artem Chigvintsev, and Gleb Savchenko.

The professional dancers join host and executive producer Tyra Banks as well as judges Derek Hough, Len Goodman, Carrie Ann Inaba and Bruno Tonioli in the ballroom.

The “Dancing With the Stars” season 30 premiere airs on Monday, September 20, 2021 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on ABC.

