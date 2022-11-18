‘Dancing With the Stars’ Season 31 Finale Redemption Dances Revealed

The redemption dances for the “Dancing With the Stars” season 31 finale have been announced and the final four contestants are definitely going to have their hands full.

Below are the redemption dances for each couple and what score they received the first time around:

Wayne Brady & Witney Carson

Play

Wayne Brady and Witney Carson Quickstep (Week 6) | Dancing With The Stars ✰ Wayne & Witney dance Quickstep to "I Get a Kick Out of You" by Michael Buble Scores: 44 (8, 9, 10, 8, 9)

Wayne and Witney were given retiring judge Len Goodman as their judge. He chose for them a redemption quickstep to “(Your Love Keeps Lifting Me) Higher and Higher” by Jackie Wilson. The first time around, their quickstep earned them a 44 out of 50 (it was Michael Buble week, hence the extra judge). It landed them in fifth place that night and is the equivalent of receiving a 35 out of 40 on a regular night with only four judges.

Charli D’Amelio & Mark Ballas

Play

Charli D'Amelio and Mark Ballas Jive (Week 5) | Dancing With The Stars ✰ Charli & Mark dance Jive to "You Make My Dreams"—Hall & Oates Scores: 38 (9, 10, 9, 10)

Charli and Mark were given Carrie Ann Inaba, who chose for them a redemption jive to “Grown” to Little Mix. The first time around, their jive earned them a 38 out of 40, good for second place that week. Since they are usually on top of the leaderboard, however, that was an unusual spot for them.

Shangela & Gleb Savchenko

Play

Shangela and Gleb drew Bruno Tonioli for their judge, who chose a redemption quickstep to “Queen Bee” by Rochelle Diamante. The first time around, they earned a 28 out of 40 on their quickstep, which landed them tied for sixth place in week

Gabby Windey & Val Chmerkovskiy

Play

Gabby Windey and Val Chmerkovskiy Cha Cha (Week 3) | Dancing With The Stars ✰ Gabby & Val dance Cha-cha-cha to "Die Another Day"—Madonna Scores: 33 (8, 8, 8, 9)

Gabby and Val drew judge Derek Hough, who chose for them a redemption cha cha to “I Like It (Like That)” by Pete Rodriguez. The first time around, they earned a 33 out of 40, good for a tie for first place.

The Freestyle Round

In addition to a redemption dance, the four couples will also perform a freestyle, which usually leads to some very creative dances. The song choices are:

Wayne and Witney will perform a Freestyle to “Get Up / 24K Magic” by Ciara ft. Chamillionaire / Bruno Mars

Charli and Mark will perform a Freestyle to “Us Again” by Pinar Toprak

Shangela and Gleb will perform a Freestyle to “Survivor / Call Me Mother” by Destiny’s Child / RuPaul

Gabby and Val will perform a Freestyle to “Cell Block Tango” from Chicago

Additionally, all the eliminated contestants will be back to perform, according to the Disney Plus press release.

It reads:

The finale will kick off with a dazzling opening number, performed to “Everybody Dance” by Cedric Gervais & Franklin ft. Nile Rodgers, choreographed by Mandy Moore and featuring the pro dancers and four finalist couples. There will be lots of dancing throughout the show as all of the eliminated couples return to dance again on the ballroom floor. Jordin Sparks will sing her hit song “No Air” live as Selma Blair and her pro partner Sasha Farber reunite to perform a spectacular contemporary routine. The finale will also feature Judge Derek Hough and his fiancé Hayley Erbert dancing to “Chasing Cars” by Tommee Profitt & Fleurie. The professional dancers who will be joining the DWTS LIVE 2023 Tour will also take to the stage with a high-energy performance to “100% Pure Love” by Crystal Waters. There will be a special announcement of the celebrities joining the DWTS 2023 Tour.

It should be a lot really great performances. As judge Len Goodman said during the semifinals, any one of these couples could have won if they were in a different season.

“I’ve gotta say, some of these couples in any other season would just win the competition because the standard is just fantastic. Honestly, I can’t explain to you how difficult it is for somebody that is not naturally a ballroom or Latin dancer to remember the routine, to come out live … they’re gotta come out and perform. Not only the technique, but the performance. It’s fantastic,” said Goodman, whose last show is the season 31 finale.

The “Dancing With the Stars” finale airs Monday, November 21 at 8 p.m. Eastern and 5 p.m. Pacific times on Disney Plus.