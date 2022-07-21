Pro Dancers Fans Think Should Be Dropped From DWTS Ahead of Season 31

Each year, “Dancing With the Stars” announced a slate of professional dancers to join celebrities in the ballroom. For 2022, that announcement is likely to come in early September, and some fans have already begun putting together their cast list.

In a now-deleted Reddit thread, one fan asked which professional dancers were likely to return, and which were likely to get dropped by the show ahead of season 31.

Some Fans Think Some Pros Should Be Dropped

In the replies to the Reddit thread, some fans said that there were multiple professional dancers who should be dropped ahead of the upcoming season.

“I could do without Sasha [Farber] and Gleb [Savchenko,]” one person wrote. “I like Brandon [Armstrong] and feel he deserves a partner that could go all the way.”

Another person said that “Gleb, Cheryl [Burke], and Sharna [Burgess] are past their prime,” and one called for the show to drop “Gleb, Sasha, Val [Chmerkovskiy], Sharna and Lindsay.”

Others pointed out that they think the show will stick with familiar faces for the upcoming season, as the move from ABC to Disney+ is already monumental for the show.

“The only one I don’t care about anymore is Cheryl,” one person wrote. “It’s very clear she’s here for the money (no issue with that) but she doesn’t even try and just complains all the time.”

They went on to say they do not believe Jenna Johnson or Sharna Burgess will return for season 31 because Burgess recently gave birth and Johnson is currently pregnant.

“Val and Gleb can go too,” the comment reads. “Val has calmed down but his choreography is so boring. And Gleb is not a talented choreographer.”

Another person wrote, “Drop: Val, Sasha, Gleb, Sharna, Cheryl” and “maybe Peta.”

Some Think Lindsay Arnold Is Unlikely to Return

After Witney Carson posted on her Instagram Stories talking about doing something fun for season 31, some took to Reddit to speculate about which pros will be returning for the upcoming season.

In the replies to the Reddit thread, one fan pointed out the dancers that were missing from the photo shoot.

“Am I the only one who thinks it’s obvious Lindsay is not planning on coming back?” one reply reads. “I think she wanted to come back last season because she missed it while being pregnant but then decided it wasn’t worth it for her anymore with how hard it was juggling mom life and rehearsals.”

They added that Arnold was “salty” when she got eliminated and got “sentimental” about memories, adding that they believe Arnold wants to focus on being a mother to her daughter, Sage, and influencing.

“Doing this season would also be a lot harder for her bc her sisters both have newborns now,” one reply reads. “She did this podcast with Jason Tartick where she made it very clear she did DWTS last season for her and she doesn’t need the money anymore.”

Others have said that it’s possible the video or photo shoot has nothing to do with which professional dancers will be returning to the ballroom.

“Dancing With the Stars” season 31 is set to premiere on Disney+ on Monday, September 19, 2022. Derek Hough, Len Goodman, Bruno Tonioli, and Carrie Ann Inaba will all return along with Tyra Banks and new co-host Alfonso Ribeiro.

