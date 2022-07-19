Fans Think Fan-Favorite ‘Dancing With the Stars’ Pro Is Out for Season 31

Fans of “Dancing With the Stars” think there’s a possibility that two fan-favorite professional dancers will be out of the picture for season 31 of the show.

Witney Carson posted a photo on her Instagram Stories stating that she was doing “something fun” for the upcoming season, and fans took to Reddit to speculate about the return of some dancers, including Carson.

Brandon Armstrong and Artem Chigvintsev both also seem to have flown to Los Angeles for the season 31 work, but dancers Lindsay Arnold and Gleb Savchenko both seem to be far away from the city, judging by their social media accounts.

Fans Think Arnold Is Out

In the replies to the Reddit thread, one fan pointed out the dancers that were missing from the photo shoot.

“Am I the only one who thinks it’s obvious Lindsay is not planning on coming back?” one reply reads. “I think she wanted to come back last season because she missed it while being pregnant but then decided it wasn’t worth it for her anymore with how hard it was juggling mom life and rehearsals.”

They added that Arnold was “salty” when she got eliminated and got “sentimental” about memories, adding that they believe Arnold wants to focus on being a mother to her daughter, Sage, and influencing.

“Doing this season would also be a lot harder for her bc her sisters both have newborns now,” one reply reads. “She did this podcast with Jason Tartick where she made it very clear she did DWTS last season for her and she doesn’t need the money anymore.”

Others pointed out that she hated Los Angeles, which she has spoken about.

Some Say The Photo Shoot May Not Mean Anything

The professional dancer lineup for season 31 has not been announced, and the dancers have previously said that they find out at the last minute whether they have been cast or not.

“They could be asking some pros to do promos but not the others, but I can see why Witney would be a top choice,” one person wrote. “If some pros have been told they aren’t coming back, I can’t believe at least one of them wouldn’t be salty about it and let the cat out of the bag.”

Another pointed out that since Carson’s former partner, Alfonso Ribeiro, was announced as the co-host for the upcoming season, the shoot could have something to do with that.

“It is possible that they are going to make a promo and present Alfonso. Witney is an obvious choice to dance with him,” a comment reads, though one person replied to say Ribeiro was currently in New England and not Los Angeles.

Another person said they believe pros do know if they’re on the season in advance, writing, “They can all repeat the company line of nobody knowing they’re pos until a week before a gazillion times and I’ll never believe it. Also note: Witney, Brandon, and Artem all flew in to LA to film this but not Lindsay and Gleb just left for vacation.”

“Dancing With the Stars” season 31 is set to premiere on Disney+ on Monday, September 19, 2022. Derek Hough, Len Goodman, Bruno Tonioli, and Carrie Ann Inaba will all return along with Tyra Banks and new co-host Alfonso Ribeiro.

