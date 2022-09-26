Selma Blair Is Taking Extra Precautions During DWTS Rehearsals Due to MS

Selma Blair was diagnosed with multiple sclerosis in 2018.

“I was in this wardrobe fitting two days ago. And I am in the deepest gratitude. So profound, it is, I have decided to share. The brilliant costumer #Allisaswanson not only designs the pieces #harperglass will wear on this new #Netflix show, but she carefully gets my legs in my pants, pulls my tops over my head, buttons my coats and offers her shoulder to steady myself. I have #multiplesclerosis,” Blair captioned an Instagram post in October 2018.

“I am in an exacerbation. By the grace of the lord, and will power and the understanding producers at Netflix, I have a job. A wonderful job. I am disabled. I fall sometimes. I drop things. My memory is foggy. And my left side is asking for directions from a broken gps. But we are doing it. And I laugh and I don’t know exactly what I will do precisely but I will do my best,” she added.

In September 2022, Blair was announced as part of the cast for “Dancing With the Stars.” Although she knew the journey would come with its fair share of challenges, she’s been ready to take it on.

Here’s what you need to know:

Blair Is Wearing an Ice Vest During Rehearsals

Blair has been paired with Sasha Farber for season 31 of DWTS. The two have been hitting rehearsals hard and while Blair has been mindful of her health, she’s not letting it stop her.

On September 15, 2022, just days before the premiere, Farber shared a video of Blair during rehearsals. In the video, the “Cruel Intentions” actress was wearing an ice vest.

“Selms, why do you wear an ice jacket?” Farber asked his partner.

“Because I heat up. Lots of people with MS… we heat up and when we heat up, inflammation bigger, triggers symptoms, exhaustion. So, ice vest. Good deal,” she responded, giving Farber two thumbs up.

Indeed, according to Brain & Life, overheating can and will trigger symptoms in MS patients. Getting too warm can cause a person with MS to experience numbness, trouble standing or walking, weakness, exhaustion, and more. Although the symptoms are usually temporary, they can be unpleasant.

Blair Is ‘Excited’ to Be on DWTS

These days, Blair has a positive outlook on her diagnosis and she’s ready to compete for the Mirrorball Trophy.

“I’m so excited. I’m so happy, so invigorated by this. I’m someone that historically might have a little dread for things—no dread,” Blair told E! News on September 9, 2022.

“This is a new chapter of growing my stamina and really healing. Not just healing, but finding strength and support,” she continued, adding, “It is for the viewer, because that is what’s given me support. In dark times in my life, there have been people that came forward—strangers on the street or Instagram… I’m doing it for them.”

She echoed these feelings in an Instagram post that she shared on September 10, 2022.

“I am overjoyed to be dancing with @sashafarber1 on @dancingwiththestars,” her caption read, in part.

