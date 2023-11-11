DWTS Guest Judge Releases Statement After Tour Bus Crashes in Canada

Shania Twain gave fans an update after her tour bus crashed in Canada.

The singer, who appeared as a “Dancing With the Stars” guest judge during Season 25’s Movie Night, posted a statement to her Instagram story to let fans know that both she and her crew members were all safe.

“First and foremost, my touring family are safe,” Twain, 58, wrote in the message posted November 9, 2023. “Anyone needing medical care is receiving great support. The local community and every single crew person has been phenomenal in the face of a very scary scenario.”

“Hug and hold those you love, we are doing the same!” the Grammy winner added.

Here’s what you need to know:

Shania Twain Was Not on the Bus at the Time of the Crash

Twain’s “Queen of Me” Tour hit Canada in early November. After the singer performed her first show at the Canada Life Center in Winnipeg on November 7, her tour bus became involved in a highway accident en route to the next date at Saks Tel Centre in Saskatoon.

A rep for Twain told People magazine in a statement: “One crew bus and one truck from the Shania Twain – Queen Of Me tour were involved in a highway accident driving between Winnipeg and Saskatoon. Multiple vehicles encountered dangerous driving conditions due to inclement weather. Members of the production crew who require medical attention have been taken to nearby hospitals.”

The rep thanked emergency personnel and asked “for patience as we look after our touring family.”

Twain was not on the tour bus at the time of the accident. But a spokesperson for the Royal Canadian Mounted Police confirmed to Entertainment Tonight that 13 people were injured in the early morning wreck and taken to the hospital with “non life-threatening” injuries.

Twain’s concert at SaskTel Centre went ahead as scheduled on November 9, according to Regina Leader-Post.

Shania Twain Lost Both of Her Parents in a Car Accident

Twain knows all too well the devastating aftermath of a highway crash. In 1987, she lost both of her parents, Sharon and Jerry Twain, following a car accident with a logging truck.

In 2023, Twain spoke about the devastating accident on the “Today” show segment “Making Space With Hoda Kotb.”

“My sister had called me and told me that they died in a car accident. I just, you know, I fell apart totally, just into shock for days and I just couldn’t let go of them,” Twain shared.

Twain, then 22, became the caretaker of three of her minor siblings as she embarked on her music career. The future superstar raised her younger siblings for four years and still refers to them as her “kids.”

According to Taste of Country, in 2017, Twain spoke about the loss of her parents in a speech for her Rock This Country exhibit at the Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum in Nashville. In her speech, she recounted moving from her hometown of Windsor, Ontario, Canada, to Nashville after signing a deal with Mercury Records in 1991.

“Once I got to Nashville with a record deal, which was a miracle, I had no parents to call to say, ‘It’s not working out,’ or ‘Can you send a bit of money?’” she said. ”I had no one to fall back on and my new family was now the future.”

