DWTS Judge ‘Unrecognizable’ As She Shows Off Wild New Look

Shania Twain floored fans with her new look. The singer, who was a guest judge on “Dancing With the Stars” back in season 25, has natural dark brown hair, but she debuted a fiery red hairstyle at the 65th Grammy Awards ceremony on February 5, 2023 in Los Angeles.

On social media, fans had a lot to say about Twain’s new look, with many calling the 57-year-old superstar “unrecognizable.”

Here’s what you need to know:

Shania Twain’s Bright Red Hair Threw Fans in a Frenzy

In a post shared on Instagram, Twain appeared with long, straight bright red hair as she posed wearing a black and white polka-dotted jumpsuit and a large hat on the Grammys red carpet.

“Came out to play and have fun on the @recording academy #grammys red carpet,” she captioned the post, tagging her stylist Chris Horan.

Right away, some fans criticized the singer’s outfit, with one writing, “She caught the 101 Dalmatians or she read too many Dr. Seuss books.”

But others asked Twain what happened to her usual dark brown hair,

“WTF !!!!!!!!” one commenter wrote. “STOP WITH THE COLOURED HAIR AND STAY BROWN!”

“omg thats shania with the red wig.. she is so unrecognizable,” another wrote on Twitter.

“Shania Twain looks ridiculous and unrecognizable,” another added

“Shania Twain, this unrecognizable one looks like a clown,” a fourth critic chimed in.

Others defended Twain, saying that critics were just jealous of her.

“People. It’s just a wig. It’s not her real hair,” one fan wrote, before adding that Twain appears to be more confident than she has been in years.

“Can she explore different looks and not get crucified for it. As if y’all have never changed your hair colour before. Chill,” another wrote.

Shania Twain Opened Up About Changing Her Hair Color

The mixed reaction to Twain’s playful look came days after she debuted a platinum blonde long hairstyle at an event for Republic to promote her latest album “Queen Of Me.”

During a February 2023 appearance on “ The Late Late Show With James Corden,” Twain said she loved her blonde hair look and she told Corden she was “just having fun” with the new look.

Days later, in a Grammy awards red carpet interview with Entertainment Tonight, she opened up about her polka-dotted Harris Reed outfit and bright red ‘do.

“I’m just having so much fun these days and I’m, I guess, re-enjoying fashion and playing with color,” she explained of her style experimentations. “I guess I’m in a very colorful mood.”

She also explained her jumpsuit, saying, “Gotta have some great bell bottoms.”

“I’m just enjoying and that’s a part of the reason why the red hair–because I thought, you know, I’m going to be wearing black and white and I want it to pop on the top!” Twain added.

Twain’s changes could also be part of celebrating where she is in her life right now. In a cover story for RollaCoaster, the singer said that her new album is a reflection of her “taking charge” of her life.

“The song like ‘Queen of Me’ becoming the album title is very intentional, because it’s really me taking charge of my own mood,” she said. “No one else is responsible… not anyone, not anything, for my frame of mind. I’m the boss of me.”

