Shannen Doherty Attends Brian Austin Green’s Surprise Party Following Latest Health News: PHOTOS

Shannen Doherty was among the guests in attendance at Brian Austin Green’s surprise party, which was thrown by his girlfriend, Sharna Burgess.

The party, held on July 15, 2023, served as a bit of a “90210” reunion as Ian Ziering was also on-hand to celebrate Green turning 50. All three actors also competed on “Dancing With the Stars.”

“Happy birthday B. I love you,” Doherty captioned a photo of her sitting next to Green and Ziering. Burgess shared the photo to her Instagram Stories along with the caption, “You guys,” and two emoji — a red heart and the face holding back tears.

Meanwhile, Ziering shared a video and some photos from the day on his own Instagram feed. “Happy birthday Bri! So happy to celebrate with you and your family! You sure are loved brother! May this be your best year yet,” he captioned his post.

Burgess was able to surprise her boyfriend by having everyone show up while the couple was out and about — as evidenced by Green walking into the backyard holding a Starbucks cup. As he entered the patio area, everyone yelled “surprise.” Green appeared completely shocked as he hugged one of his kids (all of his kids were in attendance at the party, including his oldest son, Kassius, his three boys with his ex-wife Megan Fox, and the son he shares with Burgess, Zane).

Brian Austin Green’s Birthday Party Marks the First Time the 3 Actors Have Been Together Publicly Since Shannen Doherty’s Recent Cancer Update

On June 6, 2023, Doherty revealed that a CT scan showed that her cancer had metastasized to her brain.

“January 12, the first round of radiation took place. My fear is obvious. I am extremely claustrophobic and there was a lot going on in my life. I am fortunate as I have great doctors like Dr Amin Mirahdi and the amazing techs at cedar sinai. But that fear…. The turmoil….. the timing of it all…. This is what cancer can look like,” she captioned an Instagram post, sharing the update.

A few weeks later, Doherty was photographed by paparazzi outside of a restaurant in Malibu, California, seemingly in good spirits, according to Page Six.

Doherty, who was first diagnosed with breast cancer in 2015, had a recurrence years later. “I’m stage four. So my cancer came back. And that’s why I’m here,” she said on “Good Morning America” in 2020.

Fans Were Delighted That Shannen Doherty Was Able to Attend Brian Austin Green’s Surprise Birthday Party

Doherty posed for a few photos with her former co-stars. The actress wore a pair of green overalls and a black tank top as well as a pair of black flip flops and black sunglasses.

“This makes my teen self who loved Beverly Hills, 90210 so very happy to see,” one person wrote.

“So much strength exudes from your spirit, and touches those you come across. Praying for you always, girl,” someone else added.

“Omg, my 3 beautiful Babies together. Shannen i’m soooo happy that you are Happy, You looks sooo good, Love Youu!! HAPPY birthday Brian,” a third comment read.

“Love this so much!!! You look amazing and so do the boys,” a fourth Instagram user said.

