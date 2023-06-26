DWTS Alum Seen in Public for the First Time Since Revealing Devastating Health News: PHOTOS

A “Dancing With the Stars” alum was photographed by paparazzi while out and about, marking the first time that she’s been seen in public since revealing a devastating health update.

Shannen Doherty, who competed on season 10 of “Dancing With the Stars,” was dressed casually in a pair of jeans, sneakers, and a dark-colored top as she got out of an SUV in Malibu, California, according to photos supplied by Page Six.

The outlet reported that Doherty, 52, was heading to a restaurant at the time and she appeared to be in good spirits as she was smiling as paparazzi snapped her photo.

Some Fans Reacted to the New Photos of Shannen Doherty on Reddit

According to BreastCancer.org, about 10 to 15% of patients diagnosed with breast cancer have it spread to the brain. Meanwhile, the National Library of Medicine reports that patients with stage IV metastatic breast cancer that has spread to the brain have a prognosis of about 45.6 months — which is less than four years.

There are many different factors that can affect an individual patient’s prognosis, including the type of cancer. Doherty has not shared her prognosis or her specific cancer type.

Shortly after the new photos of the “Charmed” star were published online, some people took to Reddit to react. The majority of commenters wished Doherty the best as she continues to battle the disease.

“She’s very brave,” one person wrote.

“Absolutely heartbreaking. But man, what a fighter,” someone else added.

“All the best to her,” read a third comment.

Shannen Doherty Revealed Her Most Recent Diagnosis on Instagram

Doherty was first diagnosed with breast cancer in 2015. Following treatment, she went into remission, but her cancer returned in 2020.

“I’m stage four. So my cancer came back. And that’s why I’m here,” she said on “Good Morning America” in February 2020. Doherty has shared details of her cancer diagnosis and subsequent treatment on her own terms. “I want to control the narrative. I want people to know from me, I just didn’t want them to know yet,” she told GMA at the time.

In 2023, Doherty has shared that the cancer has spread to her brain.

“Yesterdays video was showing the process of getting fitted for the mask which you wear during radiation to your brain. January 12, the first round of radiation took place. My fear is obvious. I am extremely claustrophobic and there was a lot going on in my life,” Doherty captioned her post.

On June 14, 2023, Doherty revealed that she underwent brain surgery in January 2023.

“I had a tumor in my head they wanted to remove and also biopsy. I am clearly trying to be brave but I am petrified. The fear was overwhelming to me. Scared of all possible bad outcomes, worried about leaving my mom and how that would impact her. Worried that I would come out of surgery not me anymore. This is what cancer can look like,” she wrote.

Doherty hasn’t supplied any additional updates about her health.

