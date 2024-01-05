DWTS Alum Believes Devastating Cancer Diagnosis Was Caused by IVF Treatments

Season 10 “Dancing With the Stars” alum Shannen Doherty is battling Stage IV breast cancer. On the January 1, 2024, episode of her “Let’s Be Clear” podcast, the actress revealed that she believes that her cancer was caused by the IVF treatments she previously underwent.

“I believed that the reason why I got cancer was because I did IVF. I met my husband at the time later in years and a multitude of things happened, and so when it was time to have that decision, we needed IVF and I did a bunch of rounds of it,” she told Entertainment Tonight.

“A lot of other women that I knew that did IVF that ended up getting breast cancer as well, sort of the numbers all started stacking up in my head. If you sort of have a cell that’s a little wonky and that’s sitting on the edge of maybe turning, spreading cancer — blah, blah, blah — that all the hormones that you’re pumping into your body from IVF are only going to up that chance. That was at least my thinking,” she added.

Here’s what you need to know:

Shannen Doherty Has Always Wanted to Be a Mom & Is Considering Adoption

One thing that has been on Doherty’s mind quite a bit is her desire to be a mom. Although she’s been married three times (Ashley Hamilton, Rick Salomon, and Kurt Iswarienko), she’s never started a family of her own.

Since Doherty has already gone through menopause thanks to her cancer treatments, she has admitted that she’s looking into other options.

“I have looked at adopting, and all sorts of different options. I think I struggle a lot with with my cancer diagnosis, and how fair it is. I’m in treatment, and I’m gonna see if that treatment works. See what’s coming down the pipeline, what clinical trials, and if I feel like I can give a long enough time to a child, then I’ll definitely do it,” Doherty previously told ET.

In addition, Doherty admits that she’d be open to finding love again.

“I don’t think I’m going to be single forever. I have to love myself and reckon with the past, really, before I can move forward, and now I’m pretty sure I’ll meet somebody — hopefully soon,” she told People magazine in November 2023.

Shannen Doherty Does Her Best to Stay Positive

Doherty was first diagnosed with breast cancer in 2015. She underwent a mastectomy before having chemotherapy and radiation treatment to send her cancer into remission by 2017. Two years later, however, the cancer returned.

In 2023, the “Beverly Hills: 90210” star revealed that the cancer has spread to her bones, according to an interview with People magazine. Despite the grim prognosis, Doherty is keeping her head held high

“I don’t want to die,” she told People. “I’m not done with living, I’m not done with loving, I’m not done with creating. I’m not done with hopefully changing things for the better,” she added.

READ NEXT: Fans Think DWTS Pro Is Pregnant After Seeing Baby Bump Pic