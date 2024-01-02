Fans Think DWTS Is Pregnant After Seeing Baby Bump Pic

On December 29, 2023, longtime “Dancing With the Stars” pro Witney Carson shared an Instagram post that included photos of her pregnant.

What many fans didn’t realize at first is that the photos were old and from when Carson was pregnant with her second son, Jet.

“2023 you were wild but unforgettable,” Carson captioned the post. The comments section quickly filled up with people thinking that Carson was announcing her third pregnancy. In actuality, however, she was just sharing a look back at her 2023 ahead of the new year.

Carson also has a son named Leo.

Here’s what you need to know:

Many Fans Reacted to Witney Carson’s Post on Instagram

Carson and her husband, Carson McAllister, welcomed a second son in May 2023.

“Jet Carson McAllister decided to join us two weeks early on May 13th at 9:21pm, just in time for Mothers Day,” Carson captioned an Instagram post on May 15, 2023. “Our hearts have doubled in size for our Jetty boy. He’s the most perfect addition to our family and has already given us so much joy! We love you baby boy,” she added.

It’s unclear if Carson and McAllister plan on expanding their family, but she isn’t currently pregnancy, despite what some fans thought upon seeing her 2023 roundup. The very first pic was of Carson and McAllister sharing a sweet moment —he’s kissing her cheek while she rested a hand on her baby bump.

“I really thought you were about to announce your third baby. I was like..,” one person wrote.

“Girl I thought this was another pregnancy announcement,” someone else added.

“I thought u were preggo for a sec,” a third similar comment read.

“Me too!! Thought you were announcing another pregnancy,” a fourth Instagram user said.

A fifth simply wrote, “congratulations.”

Witney Carson Might Return to ‘Dancing With the Stars’ for Season 33

After giving birth to her second child, Carson and her husband moved from Utah to Florida. The couple then decided it was best for Carson to take a season off of “Dancing With the Stars.” She made the announcement on TikTok.

“This was not a decision that we took lightly at all. We definitely thought and prayed about it for a while. But we will not be doing ‘Dancing With the Stars’ this season,” she said.

“As much as that pains me to say, I just felt very at peace with it. You guys know that family is the most important thing to me, and we just really felt that moving our entire family across the country right now was not for us,” she added.

A few months later, Carson did a Q&A on her Instagram Stories and was asked if she’d come back to the show as a pro in 2024.

“I miss it so much and we’ll just have to see where we are in our life next year. And hopefully it works out, but, we kind of live our lives by the seat of our pants, so, I don’t know,” she explained.

READ NEXT: DWTS Alum Rekindles Romance Following Failed Engagement & Fans Aren’t Happy