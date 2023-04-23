DWTS Alum Files for Divorce After 11 Years

A “Dancing With the Stars” alum is ending her marriage. Shannen Doherty, who competed on the 10th season of the celebrity ballroom competition in 2010, has filed for divorce from Kurt Iswarienko, her husband of 11 years, according to TMZ.

Here’s what you need to know:

Shannen Doherty Did Not Want a Divorce But She Had to File

The circumstances around Doherty’s split from Iswarienko have not been disclosed, but her rep made it clear that things are not amicable. Doherty’s rep, Leslie Sloane, told People that the “Charmed” actress hadn’t planned on ending her marriage to the celebrity photographer but was forced to.

“Divorce is the last thing Shannen wanted. Unfortunately, she felt she was left with no other option,” Doherty’s rep Leslie Sloane said in a statement posted to TMZ. She then hinted that Iswarienko’s agent was inappropriately involved in the couple’s marital issues.

“You can contact Kurt’s agent, Collier Grimm at PICTUREKID as she is intimately involved,” Sloane added.

Grimm launched the Los Angeles-based “boutique artist management agency” PICTUREKID in November 2022. Iswarienko is listed as one of the artists on the company’s website along with two other creative freelancers.

Heavy has reached out to Grimm for comment but has not heard back.

Shannen Doherty Previously Said Her Husband Was Her ‘Rock’

Doherty, 52, was married to Ashley Hamilton and then to Rick Saloman before she wed Iswarienko in October 2011. The couple’s black-tie wedding was held at sunset at a private estate in Malibu, California, People reported at the time.

Four years into her third marriage, the DWTS alum was diagnosed with breast cancer. On her five-year wedding anniversary, Doherty said her wedding vows meant more than ever.

“Our wedding was exceptional and not for the big event it was,” she shared on Instagram at the time, per Entertainment Weekly. “It was exceptional because we committed for better or worse, in sickness or in health to love and cherish one another. Those vows have never meant more than they do now. Kurt has stood by my side thru sickness and makes me feel more loved now than ever.”

“I would walk any path with this man,” she added. “Take any bullet for him and slay every dragon to protect him. He is my soul mate. My other half. I am blessed.”

That same year, Doherty revealed that her breast cancer diagnosis helped make her marriage “a thousand times stronger.” At the time, she told Entertainment Tonight that her husband “never missed a chemo” and was with her on any day that she felt sick.

In a later interview with People, Doherty said cancer “solidified” her marriage. “Kurt and I have a much deeper appreciation for each other now,” she said in 2019, adding that she hadn’t had an argument with her husband since being diagnosed with cancer.

“Kurt and I look at each other with such profound respect now,” she said at the time. “He was my rock in every way possible, and he made sure I knew how much he loved and valued me.”

Doherty added that both she and her husband had “a much larger capacity for forgiveness” following their experience with cancer.

But hours after news of the couple’s split surfaced, Doherty posted a cryptic post to Instagram which appeared to be directed at her now-estranged husband. “The only people who deserve to be in your life are the ones who treat you with love, kindness, and total respect,” she wrote in a post with a black background.

