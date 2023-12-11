DWTS Alum Open to Finding Love Despite Terminal Health Diagnosis

Season 10 “Dancing With the Stars” alum Shannen Doherty thinks she may find love again despite her terminal cancer diagnosis.

“I don’t think I’m going to be single forever. I have to love myself and reckon with the past, really, before I can move forward, and now I’m pretty sure I’ll meet somebody — hopefully soon,” she told People magazine in November 2023.

Doherty was first diagnosed with breast cancer in 2015. Following treatment, that included surgery and chemotherapy, Doherty was in remission by 2017. Two years later, however, doctors discovered that the cancer had returned. Now, Doherty has stage IV breast cancer that has metastasized to her brain and her bones.

Here’s what you need to know:

Shannen Doherty & Kurt Iswarienko Split in April

Doherty and her second husband, Kurt Iswarienko, went their separate ways in April 2023. The two had been married for 11 years and didn’t have any kids together.

“Divorce is the last thing Shannen wanted. Unfortunately, she felt she was left with no other option,” Doherty’s rep, Leslie Sloane, told Today in a statement at the time.

In her new interview with People, Doherty doesn’t seem overly concerned with her love life — or how people might view it.

“Listen, Elizabeth Taylor still has me beat as far as husbands and divorces, so I’m good. I’m not there yet, so there’s no reason to be negative about it. S*** happens,” she told People.

Doherty was previously married to Ashley Hamilton from 1993 through 1994 and Rick Salomon from 2002 through 2003.

Shannen Doherty’s Cancer Has Spread to Her Brain & Her Bones

In June 2023, Doherty said that the cancer had spread to her brain. She ended up undergoing surgery to remove a tumor — which she named “Bob.”

“He had to get removed and dissected to see his pathology. It was definitely one of the scariest things I’ve ever been through in my entire life,” she told People magazine in November 2023.

In the same interview, Doherty said that she’s not ready to give up.

“I don’t want to die. I’m not done with living, I’m not done with loving, I’m not done with creating. I’m not done with hopefully changing things for the better,” she said.

Meanwhile, a source told TMZ that Doherty has plenty of upcoming work and doesn’t plan to leave Hollywood despite her aggressive cancer. Aside from making appearances and dabbling in some acting, Doherty is also starting her own podcast.

“7 more days until the first full length episode comes out! I am honored to share my life and journey with you all. December 6th is the date! You can go to Apple podcast and click 5 stars if you like my intro (hope you do) and also leave messages @letsbeclearpod about things you’d love me to discuss and people you want on. You can catch my podcast on @iheartradio and anywhere you listen to your podcast. Much love to you all,” she captioned an Instagram post on November 30, 2023.

Part of her new podcast will focus on relationships.

“What are the relationships in my life that have really altered and changed me, from my very first serious boyfriend to my multitude of marriages and engagements, to divorces?” she told People.

