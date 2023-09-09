Derek Hough’s Former DWTS Partner Shares Heartbreaking Family Loss

One of “Dancing with the Stars” judge Derek Hough’s former dance partners is going through a difficult time. Shannon Elizabeth, who partnered with Hough during season 6 of DWTS, took to social media to share the devastating news.

Here’s what you need to know:

Shannon Elizabeth’s Dog Peanut Died

On September 4, the former “Dancing with the Stars” contestant shared the details in an emotional Instagram post. Elizabeth’s post included a montage of photos featuring her dog, “Peanut,” and she explained in her caption her long-time furry buddy had died.

“It is with a heavy heart and tears streaming down my face that I write this memorial for my beloved baby, my best friend, and my forever loyal companion, Peanut,” the “American Pie” star began in her caption. Although Elizabeth is just sharing this tribute to Peanut now, it turns out he died on July 14.

“It’s just been too painful for me to post anything until now,” she explained. “Every moment of every day we miss him terribly & our hearts are broken.” The “Dancing with the Stars” alum added that Peanut was “much more than our doggie,” detailing he was “an inseparable part of our lives, filling our days with unconditional love, joy, and laughter.”

Elizabeth recalled her first moments with Peanut, years ago, and gushed over his “infectious happiness and vibrant spirit.” While she has owned many dogs over the years, she admitted her connection with Peanut was unique. “I’ll never stop loving you with my entire being & for eternity,” she promised.

Elizabeth Rescued Peanut More Than a Decade Ago

In September 2022, Pet Prints noted that Peanut was a Maltese mix who had been adopted by Elizabeth from the North Hollywood Animal Shelter. “When I found Peanut, his hair was so over-grown and matted that I didn’t even know what he was,” Elizabeth shared. She nursed him to better health and explained he was “genuinely one of my angels and was always meant to be in my life.”

Elizabeth had other dogs at the time she adopted Peanut. In addition, she met and, as Closer Weekly detailed, married her current husband, Simon Borchert, in 2022. However, Peanut always remained an integral part of her life. “Peanut always liked [Borchert], but Peanut absolutely let him know that I belonged to him first,” she recalled.

“Even now, that has never changed,” Elizabeth shared in the interview. “Peanut has so much personality and love to give. He’s extremely loyal, very protective of me, and we’re completely bonded.”

Quite a few supporters commented on Elizabeth’s goodbye post to Peanut.

“He was such a sweet boy & beautiful soul! He loved you more than anything & I am so very thankful he was your little man,” read one comment.

“Oh Shannon I’m so sad to see your post. I remember clearly when Peanut came into your life. He stole our hearts along with yours,” added someone else. “May Peanut Rest In Peace over the Rainbow Bridge running free from pain with the doggies who’ve gone before. My thoughts & prayers are with you Shannon.”

“Oh I’m so so sorry for your loss Shannon, he was SO handsome! I always shared your videos of him to my mum. RIP little beauty,” another supporter wrote.