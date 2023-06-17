DWTS Pro Gets ‘Emotional’ Over Special Gift She Shared With Her Kids

“Dancing With the Stars” pro Sharna Burgess got choked up when she took her family to the Australia Zoo. The Australian dancer took her husband, baby, and at least one of her stepchildren to the Land Downunder and had an “unbelievable” time showing them her home country.

“Excuse me while I get emotional at the gift of sharing my home country with my family 😭,” she wrote via Instagram on June 6. “We just had the most unbelievable day at the Australia Zoo and I can’t get over the memories we all made together.”

Burgess, 37, and Green, 49, welcomed their son, nearly 1-year-old Zane, in June 2022.

Green is a father of five.

He shares 21-year-old Kassius Lijah with his ex-girlfriend, Vanessa Marcil, and he has three children from his marriage to his ex-wife, Megan Fox. They are 10-year-old Noah Shannon, 9-year-old Bodhi Ransom, and 6-year-old Journey River. Green and Fox were married from June 2010 to October 2021, per People.

Burgess Shared a Special Moment With Her Stepson

Burgess only mentioned Noah in the post. Based on her post, it was unclear if the other children came on the trip as well — but the couple told Australian news outlets that all three of Green’s children from his relationship with Fox were on the trip, according to the Daily Mail.

“Noa’s and my dream of cuddling a Koala was realized, we held snakes, pet a echidna, met a male rhino, fed a stunning Giraffe named Rosie, fed and hung out with the Kangaroos AND!!” Burgess wrote on Instagram.

Burgess said one of her favorite moments was seeing the koalas. Over 61,000 koalas were among the 3 billion animals that were affected by the 2019-20 fires in Australia, the Guardian wrote, citing a report by the World Wildlife Fund-Australia (WWF). The blazes were dubbed one of the “worst wildlife disasters in modern history,” the Guardian said, citing the WWF-Australia report.

“I especially loved going to the wildlife hospital to see where they help save and heal so many of our native wildlife to get them ready for release after they’ve been hurt,” the dancer penned. “Between drought, starvation and fires our wildlife have been struggling for a long time and the work they do makes a difference.”

Burgess and Green have been together since December 2020, according to Life & Style.

They met at a coffee shop during the pandemic and went on a few dates, but Green has said he wasn’t looking for anything serious after his split from Fox. Burgess, however, was ready to settle down, People wrote.

But Green and Burgess quarantined together and then they confirmed they were dating in January 2021. Green competed on season 30 of “DWTS” with Burgess as his teacher.

They were sent home from the competition after week 4, but soon after, Burgess found out she was pregnant with Zane, according to People.

Green Is ‘Baffled’ by Australia

Green said there are a lot of wonderful things Australia has to offer, but vegemite is not one of them.

Burgess maintained that Zane loved the spread, but Green wasn’t so sure.

“The jury’s still out on whether our eleven-month-old likes it. Zane doesn’t speak yet so he could be saying ‘yuck’ and we don’t know it,” the former “90210” said on the Australian show “Sunrise,” according to the Daily Mail.

Green was also confused by the Australian roads.

“The layout of Sydney roads was the biggest surprise for me. It was confusing and we got lost one night,” he said on “Seven’s The Morning Show,” per the Daily Mail. “LA is on a grid so it’s really easy to get around. Whereas here, it seems like they built buildings and then thought, “we should probably have a road that connects to this” and then just poured concrete.”