Sharna Burgess’ Ex-Boyfriends & Dating History

Sharna Burgess has long been rumored to have been in romances with some of her “Dancing with the Stars” partners.

While she’s had to shoot down dating rumors with her celebrity partners — most notably season 24 partner Bonner Bolton — the 36-year-old Australian pro dancer is paired with her real-life boyfriend, actor Brian Austin Green, for the 30th season of the celebrity ballroom competition.

Burgess has said she and Green, who became Instagram official in January 2021, took time to “know each other for who we are on the inside” and even waited four or five dates before they kissed.

“And we really built something beautiful,” she told Entertainment Tonight.

Only time will tell if Burgess and Green will create something beautiful on the dance floor, but the relationship stability is something the mirrorball champion hasn’t had for a while. After ending a long-term relationship in 2015 and finding herself back on the market, Burgess became so sick of the regular dating game that she even mulled the possibility of starring as “The Bachelorette” on the Australian version of the TV dating show before finding love with Green.

Burgess Dated Dancer Paul Kirkland From 2011 to 2015

Before meeting Green, Burgess had a longtime relationship with fellow dancer and choreographer Paul Kirkland. She told Glamour she met the dancing pro in 2011 in London.

“We were both choreographing on a movie called ‘Street Dance 2,‘ and he was doing all the hip hop stuff and I was doing all the Latin stuff,” she said. “The movie was incredibly cheesy, but the dancing came out amazing.

Burgess recalled that the first time she met Kirkland she was instantly attracted.

“I remember thinking, “Damn it! I do not need to be interested in some guy while I’m working on this movie!” she said. “A couple of days later, I walk into the rehearsal room, and he’s dancing full out to this Michael Jackson track and my heart just exploded. I think I fell in love with him in that moment.”

Burgess said she got together with Kirkland a few weeks later, and when “Dancing With the Stars” contacted her to become a pro dancer it seemed like fate because Kirkland lived in Los Angeles, where the show is taped.

“Paul lived in L.A., so being in the same place for [an extended period of time], we were like, “Why don’t we see where this goes?” she said.

The two remained together for nearly five years before splitting in 2015, per The Daily Mail.

Burgess Dated Pierson Fodé in 2017

In 2017, Burgess sparked dating rumors with actor Pierson Fodé. The two played coy, with Fodé even telling Entertainment Tonight he had a “crush” on the dancer “for sure,” but adding, “I don’t know if we’re dating.”

But a source told E! News Burgess and Fodé were definitely an item.

“Sharna and Pierson are together,” the insider dished at the time. “She just took him to that James Hinchcliffe race they both posted about on Instagram and were acting affectionate like a couple there…She was at Pierson’s birthday party….He even visited her while she was on the road during the ‘DWTS’ tour months ago.”

Burgess Went Out With ‘Selling Sunset” Star Jason Oppenheim– Once

Burgess didn’t find love with “Netflix” star Jason Oppenheim, but she did go on a date with him before he started dating his co-worker and “Dancing With the Stars” alum Chrishell Stause.

“A mutual friend set us up,” Burgess told Us Weekly of her outing with the wealthy real estate broker. “We went on a lunch date, and then we were just friends…. Great guy, but there wasn’t that connection there.”

Burgess explained that she was “looking for that soulmate stuff,” which she apparently found shortly after with Green.

“But Jason is a very cool human, so we’re definitely friends,” she added.

