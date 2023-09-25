Sharna Burgess & Brian Austin Green Mark a Relationship First

For the first time in their romance, Sharna Burgess and Brian Austin Green danced together for an Instagram Reel — something that the “Dancing With the Stars” pro has been trying to get her boyfriend to do for quite a while.

On September 12, 2023, Burgess took to Instagram to share the dance video, which was posted to mark the first episode of the couple’s new podcast, “Old-ish.”

“Thank you for all the love we’re receiving for @oldishpod first Ep!!! We freakin love you guys,” Burgess captioned the post. “Also… FINALLY got @brianaustingreen to do a dance reel with me. Maybe I’ll get one each episode,” she continued, adding the fingers crossed emoji.

Fans Reacted to the Dance Video in the Comments Section of the Post

Although Burgess and Green did “Dancing With the Stars” together, Burgess hasn’t been able to convince him to make a choreographed dance video for the ‘Gram — until now.

The short dance was choreographed to the song “I’ll Be Around” by Cee Lo Green. The two ended their quick routine with an embrace and a long kiss, and fans really seemed to enjoy the whole thing.

“We ABSOLUTELY need more dance videos with you two,” one person wrote.

“You are both such a beautiful couple, you are so well suited, you can tell when a couple are meant to be together,” someone else added.

“I mean, he has you to teach him so we would love to see you two dancing together! Certainly he’s not shy!!!” a third comment read.

“wwww, look at those HAPPY faces . . . warms my heart seeing you two dancing & being so happy together! You two are so utterly darling together,” a fourth Instagram user added.

Sharna Burgess Will Not Be on ‘Dancing With the Stars’ Season 32

After taking off season 31 of “Dancing With the Stars” to be at home with her then-newborn son, Zane, Burgess was excited to return to the ballroom in 2023. However, she never got the call. Burgess revealed such on the aforementioned episode of the “Old-ish” podcast.

“It’s known now. The cast has been leaked. But, I wasn’t asked back to do ‘Dancing With the Stars’ this year, which was definitely a huge shock to me,” she said while chatting with co-hosts, Green and Randy Spelling.

“I did drop in and let them know that I’d like to be back next season, or this season… and then, it got to the week of everyone getting their phone calls. And I know when everyone got their phone calls, ’cause we’re all talking. They say don’t tell anyone, but everyone tells each other in the cast,” she continued, adding, “And I realized when those spots were all filled and I was like, ‘Oh my God. I didn’t get the call.'”

Burgess won her only Mirrorball Trophy on season 27 alongside celebrity partner, Bobby Bones. She wasn’t asked back for season 28, and competed with Jesse Metcalfe on season 29. When she returned for season 30, Burgess was partnered with Green, but they were eliminated week three.

