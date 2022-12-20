Sharna Burgess Opens Up About ‘Dark Thoughts’

Sharna Burgess became a mom in June 2022 when she gave birth to her son, Zane.

The “Dancing With the Stars” pro has been sharing some of the most precious moments that she has experienced with her baby boy over the past several months, and fans have loved seeing Zane grow and change in the various photos and videos that Burgess has posted.

However, on December 9, 2022, Burgess shared a very candid caption about the “dark thoughts” that she’s been having — that many moms do experience after giving birth.

“This is a real thing. Honestly I thought it was something wrong with my brain at first. These super dark thoughts of all the things that could go wrong. All the ways I or life could accidentally hurt my baby. Falling down stairs holding him, sickness, a car accident.. the list is long but I won’t share it. If you know you know,” Burgess captioned an Instagram post.

Here’s what you need to know:

Burgess Said That She’s ‘Learned to Tame’ the ‘Intrusive Thoughts’

Burgess’ baby is 5-months-old and she admits that the “intrusive thoughts” still affect her — though she has “learned to tame them.” An important realization she’s had is that she is “not alone” and that these overwhelming feelings often affect other moms, too.

“I guess it makes sense too, we have this massive responsibility suddenly upon us when we leave that hospital… in a diaper.. sleep deprived, emotionally charged but also depleted, trying to piece ourselves back together and let’s not forget .. in pain. That new responsibility is filled with so much love, wonder and awe but nobody warns you about the equal amount of fear that now lives within you. It’s the most excruciating love you’ve ever felt and its overwhelming, at least for me it was,” Burgess said.

She went on to share some of the “tools” that she has put into action when it comes to coping with the “dark thoughts.”

On thing Burgess does is “deep cleansing breaths” in which she takes in “as much air” as she can and then holds her breath. In that time, she says “I release all thoughts that do not serve me.” She then lets the breath out and repeats.

Burgess admits that sometimes it just takes her being straight forward with herself to control the thoughts.

“When I need a quicker fix I physically swipe my hand in front of my eyes and say ‘no’ and imagine that image being destroyed and gone. I shake it off and call in a memory that I can’t wait to make with Zane. All of the firsts that he has coming,” she said.

Burgess Has a Great Deal of Support Around Her

Although it doesn’t eliminate those “intrusive thoughts,” Burgess has a great support system around to help her out with Zane and give her a break if and when she needs one. Aside from her beau Brian Austin Green, Burgess has had the help of her mom, too.

“I have depended on my mum a lot these last few months and especially weeks with us moving house,” Burgess wrote in an Instagram post on December 2, 2022. “Deep gratitude for my Mums strength, ability and desire to move her whole life here to be with us,” she added.

In early November 2022, Burgess shared another post about trying to find “time and balance” as a new mom.

“Balance will come, but what I won’t get back is all these moments with my son while he lets me smother him with love and affection. Watching him grow and learn is beautiful and like all Moms… I could swear my baby is the smartest and the cutest in all the land,” she wrote.

READ NEXT: DWTS Pro Reveals Devastating News