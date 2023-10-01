Sharna Burgess Reveals Brian Austin Green Deal-Breaker

“Dancing with the Stars” professional dancer Sharna Burgess recently revealed she was engaged to former “Beverly Hills, 90210” star Brian Austin Green. The two have been together for a while, but she did have one serious topic to work through with him before she could consider a forever future with him.

Burgess and Green first met during a coffee date orchestrated by the business manager they both shared, detailed People. He was still working through his split from his former wife, Megan Fox, and he wasn’t looking to jump into a new romance. Despite that, Green and Burgess hit it off, and they went public with their romance in January 2021.

The couple went on to have a son together, Zane, and compete as a couple on “Dancing with the Stars.” Before they got too serious, it turns out, Burgess had a serious conversation with Green about an issue that could have put a quick end to the blossoming romance.

Here’s what you need to know:

Sharna Burgess Knew She Wanted a Child

Green and Burgess chatted with Us Weekly about kids on September 21. The couple acknowledged they had not had any type of backup plan ready if Green’s children with Fox had not been accepting of Burgess. Luckily, it was never an issue.

Burgess’ connection with the kids, Noah, 10, Bodhi, 9, and Journey, 7, developed smoothly. Green also has an older son, Kassius, with former soap star Vanessa Marcil.

Despite the fact Green was already a father to four, Burgess knew she needed to talk with him about the possibility of having more.

“He had such a full, beautiful group of kids,” and she knew “I knew that I could really fall in love with him.” However, she felt she had to “stop right now” if having more kids “wasn’t going to be on the cards.”

The “Dancing with the Stars” veteran explained, “We did have that conversation early in our dating history, and he did say that he was open” to having more children.

Once Green confirmed he was at least open to having expanding his family, Burgess admitted, “I knew that [their relationship] could be forever.”

Burgess Developed a Strong Bond With Green’s Older Children

Burgess recalled her early connection with Green’s older children. “I was very present and aware that I didn’t want to insert myself into these kids’ lives if I didn’t feel like it could be a long-term, permanent thing.”

The “Dancing with the Stars” entertainer added she took things slowly. The connection “organically grew, and as it organically grew, our bond just got stronger and stronger.”

As Burgess and the kids bonded, “I knew more and more each time how much I wanted this to be a forever thing, to be an end game thing.” Soon, she came to realize, “How much I wanted these kids to be in my life as much as I wanted Bri to be in my life.”

“Dancing with the Stars” fans may wonder if Burgess and Green may try to have another child together. Shortly after Zane’s arrival, they both suggested the door was still open, at least somewhat.

Burgess told Us Weekly, “We’re both on the same page” about having more. “It’s not that I wouldn’t love to have more kids. It’s [that] I want to be able to spend amazing time with Zane.”

She admitted she would “love to see” if the couple could “hopefully” have a girl since Green already has five sons. “Brian makes boys… I’m not sure if we’d be able to make a girl,” the “Dancing with the Stars” alum teased.