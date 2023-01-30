DWTS Pro Sharna Burgess Reveals ‘Crazy’ Injury

“Dancing With the Stars” professional dancer Sharna Burgess injured her eye while putting her son, Zane, down for a nap, she revealed in an Instagram Story on January 29, 2023.

The dancer showed off a long, red scratch on her eyelid while explaining what happened when she put Zane down, which included her dog Pascal lying down under the crib while Burgess tried to pull a blanket out from underneath him.

“As I went to pull it with my other hand, I fully stabbed myself in the eye,” she said. “Fully went blind for a second, all while trying to be silent because he finally went to sleep.”

She said she put Neosporin on it afterward but also revealed that she thinks she may get a black eye from the incident.

“I stabbed myself in the eye,” she said. “And cried silently so I didn’t wake my child. No, that’s just mom life, isn’t it? Yep, that’s mom life.”

Burgess Says the Injury is ‘Crazy’ and is ‘Not Just a Scratch’

In a follow-up Instagram Story, Burgess zoomed in on the injury to show it more clearly.

“It actually split… not just a scratch. Crazy lol,” she wrote as the caption on the video before panning back to where Zane was sleeping in his car seat behind her.

In another Instagram post where Burgess shared a video, it’s clear the bruising on her eye has become a little more apparent and will likely stick around for a bit.

Burgess Called Time a ‘Thief’ When Talking About Her Son Growing Up

In a separate Instagram post, Burgess opened up about time being a “thief.”

“Time is a thief,” she wrote in the post. “7 months has gone so fast and yet so much has happened in that short time. I honestly think I’m still getting used to living with this new world altering all consuming love and the fear that lives alongside it within me. I know it’s all part of balance and even the fear serves its own purposes.”

The post came just days after Burgess revealed she and her boyfriend, Brian Austin Green, were mourning the loss of two of their pets since moving into their new home together.

“We lost two dogs, which has been really heartbreaking and traumatic, from our backyard,” she said in the now-expired Instagram Stories. “We did not realize how rampant with coyotes our new area is, we didn’t think it was moreso than where we were. It’s been really, really difficult. One was my mom’s dog, which is just awful. And the other was our newest addition to the family, Mochi.”

She added, “They were not unattended. It’s just horrible sh**. I don’t want to go into details. But it’s been a really hard time for our family, and we’ve been getting through it as a family and supporting one another, but man that sh** is hard it’s awful.”

She also revealed that her dog, Duke, has gone to live with her mother since he couldn’t get along with all the other pets and was peeing on “everything.”

“Dancing With the Stars” is set to return in the fall of 2023 on Disney+. Burgess has said she hopes to return as a professional dancer for the upcoming season.