DWTS Pro Sharna Burgess Opens Up About Having ‘Dark, Intrusive Thoughts’ as a Mom

“Dancing With the Stars” professional dancer Sharna Burgess opened up on Friday, March 3, 2023, about having dark thoughts when it comes to leaving her son, Zane, for the weekend.

In the videos shared on her Instagram Stories, Burgess shared that she and Green were headed to Las Vegas for some time alone together.

“So I’m really struggling with leaving,” she shared. “It’s the dark, intrusive thoughts thing that are just coming in the last 24 hours. I was fine up until yesterday realizing that I was about to leave the next day. And you know, it’s crazy. It’s not just worrying about him. It’s worrying about something happening to us and what would happen if that happened. It’s so crazy.”

She went on to share that she was thinking about everything that could go wrong while she was gone but she was trying to move on from those thoughts and breathing through the thoughts.

“It’s just hard, but we need to be able to have our things, and Brian [Austin Green] and I need to go and have our time,” the professional dancer added.

Sharna Burgess Previously Opened Up About Having Dark Thoughts

This is not the first time Burgess has opened up about having dark or intrusive thoughts regarding her son, Zane.

“This is a real thing. Honestly I thought it was something wrong with my brain at first. These super dark thoughts of all the things that could go wrong. All the ways I or life could accidentally hurt my baby. Falling down stairs holding him, sickness, a car accident.. the list is long but I won’t share it. If you know you know,” Burgess wrote on Instagram on December 9, 2022. “5 months in and I still get them but I have learned to tame them and understand them and most of all.. realized I am not alone. That last one was a huge relief.”

She went on to admit that she has to practice breathing exercises and release the thoughts that are not working for her. Then, she forces herself to control her thoughts.

“When I need a quicker fix I physically swipe my hand in front of my eyes and say ‘no’ and imagine that image being destroyed and gone. I shake it off and call in a memory that I can’t wait to make with Zane. All of the firsts that he has coming,” she said at the time.

Sharna Burgess & Brian Austin Green Are Not in a Hurry to Get Married

Burgess and her boyfriend Brian Austin Green welcomed their son in June 2022. The two started their relationship in 2020 and competed together on “Dancing With the Stars” in 2021. They’re not in a hurry to tie the knot, however, Green told In Touch Weekly in November 2022.

“We don’t look at it as like, it is a necessity for our relationship because it’s gonna somehow make things stronger and better,” he told the outlet. “We’re absolutely in this moment that we’re in right now”.

“Dancing With the Stars” is set to return in the fall of 2023 on Disney+. Burgess took season 31 of the show off because it aired just months after she gave birth to Zane. She has said that she hopes to return for the upcoming season of the show.