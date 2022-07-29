Sharna Burgess Gives Details on Brian Austin Green’s Ex’s Visit With Baby Zane

Sharna Burgess and Brian Austin Green welcomed their first baby together, Zane Walker Green, on June 28, 2022. The newborn is the “Dancing with the Stars” pro dancer’s first child, but he’s Green’s fifth son.

In addition to his baby with Burgess, the former “Beverly Hills 90210” star has kids with two exes. Green is the father of Kassius Marcil-Green, his 20-year-old son with “General Hospital” alum Vanessa Marcil, and sons Noah Shannon, 9, Bodhi Ransom, 8, and Journey River, 5, whom he shares with his ex-wife, actress Megan Fox, according to People.

Sharna Burgess Revealed That Megan Fox Came Over to Meet Baby Zane

In a July 2022 video interview with Us Weekly, Burgess revealed that baby Zane has already met his older brothers’ famous mom. “She came and got some Zane snuggle time, which was wonderful and really great to see,” the DWTS pro said of Fox. “She said he’s super cute and such a chill baby, which he is.”

Burgess dished that her baby is a “social butterfly” and will just go “in anyone’s arms” for a cuddle. She also noted that Fox’s three sons are “obsessed” with their new baby brother and that she’s grateful for the support from the family.

“They keep talking about all the things they’re going to do with him and teach him when he grows,” the new mom said. “Zane has come into a big family, and there’s so much love and support, and everyone is so excited to have him here…It means the world to me that he’s gonna grow up in this family.”

During a June 2022 appearance on the “Viall Files podcast,” Burgess revealed how she became acquainted with Fox, noting that the first time she ran into the actress was a few months after she began dating Green.

“We were both at the same restaurant and we oddly made eye contact for a brief moment, and I was like ‘This is not the place for us to meet for the first time,’” the Australian pro dancer dished. She added that she later asked Green for his ex-wife’s phone number and texted her to introduce herself.

Megan Fox Also Sent a Gift to Sharna & Brian

Green has not always had the best relationship with his exes, according to E! News, but all seems well now. Not only did Fox visit the baby, but she sent the new parents a special delivery after baby Zane’s birth. According to TMZ, after Zane’s birth, Fox sent an arrangement of several dozen white flowers to Green and Burgess’ house with a card that said, “Congratulations Brian and Sharna.” The outlet noted that Fox’s fiancé Machine Gun Kelly’s name was not on the card.

An insider previously told Entertainment Tonight that Fox was “a little surprised” by the announcement of her ex-husband’s fifth child, but that she likes Burgess and now has a good and peaceful relationship with Green.

Following Zane’s birth, Green told “ET” he thinks he’s done with having kids.

“I have five kids, and we joke about the fact that I already had a station wagon, so now I have [to get] a Yukon Denali,” the 49-year-old joked.” Like, you know, going into a restaurant asking for a table for seven, it all starts becoming a little much. So I think I’m done at five.”

But then he added that there is room for “change” if Burgess feels differently. “I’m not saying never,” the actor said.

