Sharna Burgess Answers Fan Questions About ‘Dancing With the Stars’ Season 30

Sharna Burgess is one of 15 professional dancers who will be returning to ABC’s “Dancing With the Stars” for the upcoming season 30.

Burgess will be joining judges Derek Hough, Len Goodman, Carrie Ann Inaba and Bruno Tonioli in the ballroom for the 2021 “Dancing With the Stars” season alongside host and executive producer Tyra Banks.

The entire cast list for the upcoming season will be revealed on “Good Morning America” on Wednesday, September 8, 2021. The only two celebrities who have been officially revealed by ABC are Olympic gymnast and gold medalist Sunisa Lee and entertainer and influencer JoJo Siwa.

Burgess Says She Will be Back for Season 30, Won’t Dye Her Hair

The dancer took some time to answer a few frequently asked questions from her Instagram followers.

Burgess sat in front of her camera in a matching lounge set for the video, which she wrote was “Answering all your burning questions about this season of DWTS.”

The first question fans asked was if she would be returning for season 30 of “Dancing With the Stars,” and her answer was yes.

When asked if she knew who her partner would be, she wrote, “Wouldn’t you like to know.”

She also said in the video that there will be a live audience for the season. Then, she revealed if she would ever go back to red hair.

“Never!!” she wrote, accompanied by an exaggerated shake of her head and a laugh.

Many comments were about the red hair answer asking why the star would never consider dyeing her hair that color once again.

Who Is Sharna Burgess’s Celebrity Partner for Season 30?

Spoiler warning: There are spoilers for the cast of “Dancing With the Stars” season 30 below including Burgess’s partner and the cast list for the upcoming season.

Burgess will be accompanied for the upcoming season by none other than her own boyfriend, actor Brian Austin Green, according to Dance Dish With KB.

Burgess recently responded to engagement rumors by shutting them down. After she posted a picture of her kissing Green alongside the caption “End Game,” some fans thought the couple was set to tie the knot.

One person wrote in the comments, “Engagement?????” Burgess promplty responded with “lol no.”

Another fan wrote, “Let’s hope Endgame will not be followed by Infinity War,” and Burgess responded “HAHAHAHA this response is brilliant.”

Here’s who you’ll see in the ballroom in the upcoming season:

“Dancing With the Stars” season 30 premieres on September 20, 2021 at 8 p.m. Eastern Daylight Time on ABC.

READ NEXT: Fans Slam ‘Dancing With the Stars’ Amid Celebrity Casting Announcements