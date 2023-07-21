Sharna Burgess Defends Her Son’s Hair

“Dancing With the Stars” professional dancer Sharna Burgess defended her son — 1-year-old Zane — for having long hair via Instagram Stories on July 20, as noted by Us Weekly.

The native Australian, 38, posted a video of her son playing with his dad, 50-year-old Brian Austin Green, on a bed. The baby wearing a tiny ponytail on top of his head, held together with a pink hair tie.

“I’ve had some people in my DMs that were so passionately angry at me for doing that,” the dancer said in a since-deleted post, according to Us Weekly. “I had someone comment on the fact that his hair tie this morning is pink.”

“I don’t get this whole ‘pink is for girls’ and me putting a pink hair tie [doesn’t] symbolize anything,” she added, per the outlet. “I don’t get this whole ‘long hair is feminine or for girls.”

Burgess continued to defend men who have long hair, and referenced actor Jason Mamoa, known for his roles in “Game of Thrones” and “Aquaman.”

“I mean, I’m sorry, have you seen Jason Momoa?” she said, per Us Weekly. “I need to do a post [on my Instagram] of all the men that majority of women, and probably majority of men, find attractive and so many of them have long hair.”

Green and Burgess have been together since December 2020. The following year, they competed together on “DWTS” during season 30, getting eliminated after week 4, per People.

Burgess has been a mainstay on “DWTS” since season 16 and won one Mirror Ball trophy, per Us Weekly.

According to the Internet Movie Database, Green is best known as an actor who appeared in “Beverly Hills, 902010” and “Knots Landing.”

Burgess Said a Fan Sent Her the ‘Dumbest DM’

Burgess hit back at another follower after someone criticized her for kissing her son too much.

“You win the internet today for the dumbest DM,” she said. “I receive some outrageous things. But this, this right here, this might be the dumbest DM I’ve ever received. Well done, you.”

Zane is Green’s fifth child.

His 21-year-old son, Kassius Lijah, is from his relationship with his ex-girlfriend, Vanessa Marcil, and he shares three children with his ex-wife, Megan Fox: 10-year-old Noah Shannon, 9-year-old Bodhi Ransom, and 6-year-old Journey River. Green and Fox were married from June 2010 to October 2021, per People.

Green Has Defended His Sons’ Hair Before

In September 2020, Green clapped back after some social media users criticized his sons’ long hair.

“I’ve read some of the comments here. I’m not saying anything is right or wrong,” the “90210” star wrote in the comments section on Instagram, per People.

“The fact is my boys have and like long hair,” he continued at the time, according to the outlet. “In my opinion they are beautiful and will still be and possibly be mistaken for girls if they wore matching short and tshirt combos and had short hair.”

He was referring to the three boys he shares with Fox.

“Some people like boys and men with long hair,” Green added, as noted by People. “Some people don’t. Both opinions are ok.”

In June 2023, Fox hit back at accusations from politician Robby Starbuck that she “forces” her boys to wear “girls” clothes.

“Exploiting my child’s gender identity to gain attention in your political campaign has put you on the wrong side of the universe,” she said on Instagram at the time, per People.

Season 32 of “DWTS” is slated to return to ABC and Disney+ in the fall of 2024.