Sharna Burgess Gushes Over Partner Brian Austin Green on Milestone Birthday

“Dancing with the Stars” professional dancer Sharna Burgess went all out for her boyfriend’s recent birthday, and she made it clear in a social media post why she put in such an extraordinary effort into the celebration.

Burgess and former “Beverly Hills, 90210” star Brian Austin Green first connected in October 2020 when they were set up by their mutual business manager, People detailed. They are still going strong now, nearly three years later, and the DWTS pro went to great lengths to pamper her beau for his recent milestone birthday.

Here’s what you need to know:

Sharna Burgess Surprised Brian Austin Green for His 50th Birthday

On July 16, Burgess shared a handful of photos on her Instagram page from the surprise birthday party she threw for Green. In the caption of her post, the “Dancing with the Stars” pro noted it was Green’s 50th birthday, and she went into great detail to let fans know what she loves so much about her beau.

“You are without a doubt the most kind, loyal to a fault, generous, and all round good man I’ve ever known,” Burgess began. She praised him for having “just the right amount of sarcasm that my Aussie humor needs,” and gushed he was “the kind of father I could’ve only dream of (and I did) for my children.” In addition, Burgess noted Green is also “the kind of partner to me that I thought only existed in my journal writings.”

Burgess acknowledged her life was great before she connected with Green. However, with him, “It’s a dream. It’s MY dream and all that I asked and wished for that is now here and real and true.” The “Dancing with the Stars” entertainer revealed that life with Green, and his kids, is “the easiest thing I’ve ever done.”

Burgess Hopes for Many Years More With Green

Burgess also declared, “My happily ever after exists wherever you and the kids are.” She wrote that Green is “my person, my best friend and baby daddy,” adding that she hopes she gets his next 50 years because she believes, “we’ve only just begun.”

The birthday party included not only quite a few close family members and friends of the couple, but also a couple of Green’s “90210” co-stars. Ian Ziering and Shannen Doherty attended and were all smiles as they celebrated with the couple. Fans loved both Burgess’ post and how the family celebrated, and it seems Green loved it too.

“So, I turned 50 yesterday and Sharna threw me an amazing surprise party full of great people,” Green detailed in an Instagram post. He explained one component of the party was a bar that Burgess hired the Casamigos brand of tequila to run, and they created “custom BAG drinks for guests. It was amazing.” Doherty commented that a drink named the “Notorious BAG” from the party was a hit in her opinion.

Birthday messages flooded the comments sections of both Burgess and Green’s Instagram posts and quite a few “Dancing with the Stars” fans found Burgess’ tribute to her beau to be very sweet.

One supporter gushed, “He hit the jackpot with you and I’m so glad he’s getting the praise and recognition he deserves from a loving and supportive partner. Happy Bday!”

“One of my favorite relationships. Having @sharnaburgess (my favorite pro on DWTS) & @brianaustingreen (David Silver) together is awesome. Then y’all created a tiny human together!! Omgosh…magical,” added another.

“I continue to be inspired by this beautiful family!” declared someone else.